Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries:
October 23, 2021
October 19, 2021
Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)
Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said assessments went up an average of 18.26 percent in Collegedale this year. Residential and farm properties are taxed at 25 percent of the assessed value, ... (click for more)
A man was riding a CARTA bus to East 3rd Street and fell asleep on the bus. He awoke at Market Street and East 11th and said he missed his stop. The driver informed him that he could catch the ... (click for more)
Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said assessments went up an average of 18.26 percent in Collegedale this year. Residential and farm properties are taxed at 25 percent of the assessed value, commercial property is taxed at 40 percent and public utilities at 55 percent. In Collegedale, there are 3,424 properties. With the assessments up, the city will receive $402 million in ... (click for more)
Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee.
Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing ... (click for more)
Over the weekend my “Morning Readings” included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his ‘FEE.org’ is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect. ... (click for more)
Josh Heupel rarely offers much in the way of injury updates. Tennessee’s football coach made an exception on Monday regarding three Vols.
Heupel’s change of plan spoke to the importance of the trio. Hendon Hooker is the starting quarterback. Tiyon Evans is the most productive running back to date. Cade Mays is the most accomplished offensive lineman.
“Hendon, Tiyon and ... (click for more)
University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a preseason All-America honoree by both Lindy’s Sports and The Athletic, the media organizations announced recently.
This is the second straight season that Howard, a former star at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a preseason All-America honoree by Lindy’s Sports. Howard is no stranger ... (click for more)