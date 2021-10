Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT

2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE

1109 OHENRY DR HIXSON, 373433788

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BRANTLEY, TONYA MARIE

350 1ST ST NW Cleveland, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BRYAN, KEITH HUDDLESON

73 MCCAY DR ROSSVILLE, 307413355

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

STALKING

---

CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN

3252 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOK, NICHOLAS D

2551 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043344

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

COX, DUANTE LARMAR

7434 PRIVATE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COX, LOGAN DAVID

1011 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DAVIS, BRANDI GLENQUIA

3991 Arbor Place Ln Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DAVIS, KEANDRE D

3005 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046318

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DELGADILLO, MARCO

1010 BONITA LN MCHENRY, 60050

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DODSON, PHILLIP LEBRONE

179 SUBSTATION LOOP ERIN, 37061

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ESCOBAR-MATIAS, MIYER

3422 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

4091 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HANKINS, MADELINE MARIE

172 LYNDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374051310

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

HARDEN, STARLA KAY

1314 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

809 CHICKAMAUGA AVE APT H ROSSVILLE, 307411400

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VOP (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

---

HENDERSON, KAYLA MAE

516 CAMBRIDGE DR ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HILL, THEODORE ROOSVELT

2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156347

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, KEANU MAKAEL3623 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 62 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---KEYS, TEENA MARIE312 MCBRIEN RD APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OLIVIA, CLARISSA3705 MARY ANNA DR EAST RIDGE, 374121519Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE1701 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045139Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I---RAISLER, HANNAH GRACE4712 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113813Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REVIERE, ANTHONY EUGENEC7817 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL2021 ROLLING BROOK DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHEPPARD, JUANIDRA NICOLE812 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (IDENTITY THEFT T---SMITH, RICKY HOUSTON1089 HANCOCK RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SOLORZANO, JULIETA HERNANDEZ829 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, GREGORY ALLAN510 HUNGERFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---STEWART, PAULA JEWETT1525 SUNSET DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772953Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON663 WINDOW ROCK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TIMMIS, TROY KEVIN1650 JED LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME7403 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, BARRY KEITH204 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILLIAMS, JESSICA DANIELLE3725 BROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE