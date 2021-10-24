2 Shot And Killed Saturday Afternoon And Night In Chattanooga

Two men were shot in separate incidents Saturday afternoon and night.

Tawon Billups, 21, was shot and killed on North Germantown Road Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:54 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of North Germantown Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in an altercation with other people prior to an unknown person producing a firearm and shooting him.

D'Marquis Bell, 25, was shot and killed Saturday night.

At approximately 12:57 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was standing outside near the above location when he was shot by an unknown person.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.