2 Shot And Killed Saturday Afternoon And Night In Chattanooga

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Two men were shot in separate incidents Saturday afternoon and night.

Tawon Billups, 21, was shot and killed on North Germantown Road Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:54 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of North Germantown Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in an altercation with other people prior to an unknown person producing a firearm and shooting him.

D'Marquis Bell, 25, was shot and killed Saturday night.

At approximately 12:57 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was standing outside near the above location when he was shot by an unknown person.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


October 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Pennies Used To Vandalize A Car; Man Is Blackmailed After Sending Naked Pictures

October 24, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 23, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Staying Elsewhere After Spotting Snake In Her Apartment; Suspicious Brown Bag Is Just Trash


Police observed a blue Lexus 350 on E. 28th Street with several small holes in the rear window. Police found a number of pennies scattered around the base of the vehicle and on top of the roof, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT 2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard called police about seeing a snake on her apartment floor. The officer also saw it partially under the stove. Unable to retrieve the snake, the woman stayed with her ... (click for more)



What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: UT Fans Vs. The World

No sooner than the last hurled water bottle was caught by Lane Kiffin last weekend, a Tennessee beat writer wrote, “After the chaos, there was more trash remaining in the stands than was on the field.” Tennessee, unfortunately as a whole, was roundly castigated across the country a week ago when a late fourth-quarter referee’s call went against UT and its fans rained debris, water ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Battle Bama Til Saban Pitches A Fit

Tennessee had its moments against Alabama on Saturday. The Vols hit on two scoring plays of 50-plus yards. They hadn’t done that against anyone – let alone the Crimson Tide – in nearly two years. They blocked a punt to set up a score. Defensive back Kamal Hadden, who was starting his first game, caused a fumble that teammate Kenneth George recovered at UT’s 9-yard line ... (click for more)

Vols Battle Hard Early, Bama Pulls Away Late

It was a scrappy, back-and-forth battle for three quarters of play, but No. 4 Alabama used a 28-point fourth quarter performance to defeat Tennessee, 52-24, on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 19-of-28 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He hit a pair of deep balls for scores, linking up with Cedric Tillman for 70 yards and ... (click for more)


