Several Motorcyclists Injured In Crash On Bonny Oaks Drive Saturday Night; Person Arrested For DUI

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Several motorcyclists were injured Saturday night in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive, and one person was arrested for driving under the influence.

The serious crash involved a pedestrian struck and several motorcycles.

Police said several motorcycles were attempting to turn into a parking lot near the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks.

One person dismounted his bike and attempted to slow traffic for the group. He stepped in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck. That vehicle subsequently struck several motorcycles as well.

Several people were transported to the hospital. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI.

Police said several friends of the person who was seriously injured went to the hospital and emotions were high. Erlanger Hospital temporarily went on lockdown as a precaution.

The case is under investigation. 


October 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Staying Elsewhere After Spotting Snake In Her Apartment; Suspicious Brown Bag Is Just Trash


Police observed a blue Lexus 350 on E. 28th Street with several small holes in the rear window. Police found a number of pennies scattered around the base of the vehicle and on top of the roof, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT 2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard called police about seeing a snake on her apartment floor. The officer also saw it partially under the stove. Unable to retrieve the snake, the woman stayed with her ... (click for more)



Police observed a blue Lexus 350 on E. 28th Street with several small holes in the rear window. Police found a number of pennies scattered around the base of the vehicle and on top of the roof, implying that someone had been launching pennies at the vehicle in order to damage it. Police were unable to locate the owner and left a notice for contact. * * * Police stopped a red ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT 2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE 1109 OHENRY DR HIXSON, 373433788 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING ... (click for more)

Opinion

What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: UT Fans Vs. The World

No sooner than the last hurled water bottle was caught by Lane Kiffin last weekend, a Tennessee beat writer wrote, “After the chaos, there was more trash remaining in the stands than was on the field.” Tennessee, unfortunately as a whole, was roundly castigated across the country a week ago when a late fourth-quarter referee’s call went against UT and its fans rained debris, water ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Battle Bama Til Saban Pitches A Fit

Tennessee had its moments against Alabama on Saturday. The Vols hit on two scoring plays of 50-plus yards. They hadn’t done that against anyone – let alone the Crimson Tide – in nearly two years. They blocked a punt to set up a score. Defensive back Kamal Hadden, who was starting his first game, caused a fumble that teammate Kenneth George recovered at UT’s 9-yard line ... (click for more)

Vols Battle Hard Early, Bama Pulls Away Late

It was a scrappy, back-and-forth battle for three quarters of play, but No. 4 Alabama used a 28-point fourth quarter performance to defeat Tennessee, 52-24, on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 19-of-28 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He hit a pair of deep balls for scores, linking up with Cedric Tillman for 70 yards and ... (click for more)


