Several Motorcyclists Injured In Crash On Bonny Oaks Drive Saturday Night; Person Arrested For DUI

Several motorcyclists were injured Saturday night in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive, and one person was arrested for driving under the influence.

The serious crash involved a pedestrian struck and several motorcycles.

Police said several motorcycles were attempting to turn into a parking lot near the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks.

One person dismounted his bike and attempted to slow traffic for the group. He stepped in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck. That vehicle subsequently struck several motorcycles as well.

Several people were transported to the hospital. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI.

Police said several friends of the person who was seriously injured went to the hospital and emotions were high. Erlanger Hospital temporarily went on lockdown as a precaution.

The case is under investigation.