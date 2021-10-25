Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, October 25, 2021 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, October 25, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

October 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman's Car Is Egged On Manufactures Road; Lady Purchases Car With Fraudulent Credit Card

October 25, 2021

Man, 23, Shot In Chattanooga Early Monday Morning

October 25, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 18-24


A woman told police that after getting off I-27 southbound a vehicle was waiting on Manufactures Road ready to throw eggs and glass at her vehicle. Police observed the woman's vehicle, which ... (click for more)

A man, 23, was shot in Chattanooga early Monday morning. At approximately 2:07 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that an individual had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 18-24: HODGES GEORGIA DANIELLE W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER RUSS CRIMINAL DAMAGE 2ND DEGREE WILSON ELIZABETH KENNETTE W/F 56 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO ... (click for more)



Opinion

What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Almost’ Never Counts

Football notes from a Saturday … It is wonderful that “social media” is all bubbly in the belief Tennessee “almost” beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. But, in reality, the Vol faithful should thank their lucky stars for three most unusual quarters before the Tide, now ranked third in the land, won by 28 points (the betting line was 27½.) The game’s biggest difference ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Falls To Samford; SoCon Seeds Set For Post Season

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-1 at Southern Conference regular season champion Samford Sunday afternoon in the season finale for both teams. Chattanooga finished the regular season 6-10-2 overall and 3-5-1 in SoCon play while the Bulldogs went 9-0 against the league and posted a 12-3-2 mark on the year. In the 88 th minute, the Mocs got on the board on a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Battle Bama Til Saban Pitches A Fit

Tennessee had its moments against Alabama on Saturday. The Vols hit on two scoring plays of 50-plus yards. They hadn’t done that against anyone – let alone the Crimson Tide – in nearly two years. They blocked a punt to set up a score. Defensive back Kamal Hadden, who was starting his first game, caused a fumble that teammate Kenneth George recovered at UT’s 9-yard line ... (click for more)


