Police Said Woman Who Struck Motorcyclists Appeared To Be Heavily Intoxicated

Chattanooga Police said a woman who struck four motorcyclists on Bonny Oaks Drive late Saturday night appeared to be extremely intoxicated.

Police also said that 59-year-old Angela Daniels Mason (Watson) had to be removed from the scene because of hostility toward her.

Police said the motorcyclists were trying to turn into 4278 Bonny Oaks and Jefferson Marley got off his motorcycle and was trying to stop traffic so the group could turn. However, a black Cadillac being driven north by Ms. Mason (Watson) did not stop and struck Mr. Marley.

It then went on and hit motorcyclists William and Malinda Walker and Bradley Durham. All were transported by ambulance to Erlanger Hospital. Mr. Marley had critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the Cadillac denied medical help. She was taken to a nearby school "due to the hostility of the crowd on scene."

Ms. Mason (Watson) had heavily slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unsteady on her feet, it was stated. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath.

She said she had been to a club, but initially could not recall the name of the club or how long she was there. She later said it was called "Kay's". She said she had two Budweisers to drink prior to driving. She had no idea where it was located.

She said she turned out of the club "and then the police were there." She said she had no idea what happened.

Police said she performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

She was charged with DUI, three counts of aggravated assault, vehicular assault and failure to exercise due care.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m.