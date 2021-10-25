October 25, 2021
A man, 38, was shot late Sunday night on East 16th Street.
At approximately 11:41 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 71 East 16th Street on a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 78 new positive cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,802. The death total is at 646.
It is reported the death was a white man, age 61-70.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 91 in Hamilton County - down from 101 on Friday. Four more are hospitalized with ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 83 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,439.
There are 2,202 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,259,464 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 85,408, which is an increase of 369 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: ... (click for more)
A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun!
Why, ... (click for more)
Football notes from a Saturday …
It is wonderful that “social media” is all bubbly in the belief Tennessee “almost” beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. But, in reality, the Vol faithful should thank their lucky stars for three most unusual quarters before the Tide, now ranked third in the land, won by 28 points (the betting line was 27½.) The game’s biggest difference ... (click for more)
It’s Homecoming Week for the Chattanooga Mocs. That brings a lot of excitement and energy to campus life. The week is off to an excellent start with news that Rashun Freeman and Aaron Sears earned Southern Conference Player of the Week presented by GEICO honors for their effort in a dominating 55-13 win at Samford.
Freeman’s Defensive Player of the Week nod is his first of ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will play host to Wofford Tuesday evening in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Mocs tied the Terriers for eighth in the league standings and, by way of a tie-break, earned the No. 8 seed and will host the ninth-seeded Terriers.
The match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex. Admission and parking ... (click for more)