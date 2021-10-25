Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death; Recovered Cases Now At 98%; Tennessee Has 8 More Deaths

Georgia Has 83 More COVID Deaths, 2,202 New Cases

Man, 38, Shot Late Sunday Night On East 16th Street

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 78 new positive cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,802. The death total is ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 83 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,439. There are 2,202 new cases on Monday, as that total ... (click for more)