Alfred Clarence Pitmon, 48, Shot And Killed On 7th Avenue

Alfred Clarence Pitmon, 48, was shot and killed early Monday morning on 7th Avenue.

At approximately 1:34 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a residence in the 3200 block of 7th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound and pronounced him deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene.

There are no suspect details to release at this time.