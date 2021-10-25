Man, 38, Shot Late Sunday Night On East 16th Street

A man, 38, was shot late Sunday night on East 16th Street.

At approximately 11:41 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 71 East 16th Street on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene.

It was stated to investigators that the shooter exited a vehicle, fired multiple shots, then fled in the vehicle.

There are no suspect details to release at this time.