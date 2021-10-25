Georgia Has 83 More COVID Deaths, 2,202 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 83 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,439.



There are 2,202 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,259,464 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 85,408, which is an increase of 369 from Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,301 cases, up 21; 88 deaths, up 1; 294 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,658 cases, up 7; 88 deaths, down 1; 247 hospitalizations, down 1



Dade County: 1,800 cases, up 7; 17 deaths; 69 hospitalizations, up 1

Walker County: 9,445 cases, up 31; 116 deaths; 352 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 19,167 cases, up 34; 312 deaths, up 2; 914 hospitalizations, up 3