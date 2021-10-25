Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death; Recovered Cases Now At 98%; Tennessee Has 8 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 78 new positive cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,802. The death total is at 646.

It is reported the death was a white man, age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 91 in Hamilton County - down from 101 on Friday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 25 Hamilton County inpatients and 22 patients are in ICU - down from 17 on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 62,208, which is 98 percent. There are 948 active cases, down from 1,081 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 573 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,275,297 coronavirus cases.

There were eight more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 16,183.



The state currently has 1,159 people hospitalized from the virus, 21 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.260 million.

There have been 1,243,062 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,483 cases, up 4; 18 deaths



Bradley County: 22,068 cases, up 34; 194 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 2,825 cases, up 6; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,759 cases, up 18; 53 deaths

McMinn County: 10,500 cases, up 31; 130 deaths

Meigs County: 2,165 cases, up 4; 28 deaths



Polk County: 3,185 cases, up 7; 29 deaths



Rhea County: 6,959 cases, up 13; 92 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,986 cases, up 13; 32 deaths



Knox County: 78,370 cases, up 193; 915 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 120,825 cases, up 245; 1,150 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 143,944 cases, up 219; 2,236 deaths