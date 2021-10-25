1 Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to the 9600 block of Hixson Pike for the report of a multi-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles. There has been one confirmed fatality.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin.