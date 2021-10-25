 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


1 Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

Monday, October 25, 2021
One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning.
 
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to the 9600 block of Hixson Pike for the report of a multi-vehicle accident.
 
Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles. There has been one confirmed fatality. 
 
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.
 
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin.

October 26, 2021

Cost Of Signal Mountain Old Town Sidewalks Continues To Balloon

October 25, 2021

Erlanger Says COVID Continues To Bring Decline In Hospital Admissions, Drop In Net Patient Revenue

October 25, 2021

1 Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning


It has been 13-14 years since Signal Mountain started the process of building sidewalks in the Old Town neighborhood. The town is still in the process of revising plans after getting comments ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System said Inpatient volumes declined during the first quarter as COVID cases rapidly increased depressing normal capacity and activity levels. As a result, system admissions ... (click for more)

One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to the 9600 block of Hixson Pike for the report ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cost Of Signal Mountain Old Town Sidewalks Continues To Balloon

It has been 13-14 years since Signal Mountain started the process of building sidewalks in the Old Town neighborhood. The town is still in the process of revising plans after getting comments from TDOT. Since the beginning, the scope of the work has increased and in the most recent comments, there are ADA issues. The engineers at ASA are now doing revisions and plans will again ... (click for more)

Erlanger Says COVID Continues To Bring Decline In Hospital Admissions, Drop In Net Patient Revenue

Erlanger Health System said Inpatient volumes declined during the first quarter as COVID cases rapidly increased depressing normal capacity and activity levels. As a result, system admissions were 6.7 percent less than budget and 2.3 percent under prior year. However, admissions for Children’s, Erlanger East and Erlanger North exceeded budget and prior year. Emergency ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Picciola,’ At Age 185

I came in touch with a man named James Baldwin last week and he’s a man I really like. Oh, I never met him in person … no, he was born in 1841 and died 96 years ago so I have only become a recent admirer through his books. A self-educated man, he became the Superintendent of Schools in Indiana at the age of 24 for 18 years. Then, not so curiously, he worried that children were missing ... (click for more)

Sports

Homecoming Week For Mocs Highlighted By Freeman, Sears SoCon Player Of The Week Nods

It’s Homecoming Week for the Chattanooga Mocs. That brings a lot of excitement and energy to campus life. The week is off to an excellent start with news that Rashun Freeman and Aaron Sears earned Southern Conference Player of the Week presented by GEICO honors for their effort in a dominating 55-13 win at Samford. Freeman’s Defensive Player of the Week nod is his first of ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Wofford In SoCon Soccer Opener

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will play host to Wofford Tuesday evening in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Mocs tied the Terriers for eighth in the league standings and, by way of a tie-break, earned the No. 8 seed and will host the ninth-seeded Terriers. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex. Admission and parking ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors