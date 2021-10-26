 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 41 More Cases

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 41 new positive cases, down from 78 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,843. The death total is at 647.

It is reported the death was a white man, age 51-60. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 88 in Hamilton County - down from 91 on Monday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 25 Hamilton County inpatients and 24 patients are in ICU - up from 22 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 62,319, which is 98 percent. There are 877 active cases, down from 948 on Monday.


October 26, 2021

Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight About Weight Loss Surgery; Woman On CARTA Bus Won't Wear A Mask

October 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 41 More Cases

October 26, 2021

Georgia Has 70 More Coronavirus Deaths And 854 New Cases


An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 41 new positive cases, down from 78 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,843. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 70 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,509. There are 854 new cases on Tuesday, as that total ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight About Weight Loss Surgery; Woman On CARTA Bus Won't Wear A Mask

An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid the argument would become physical. Upon arrival the officer spoke with and identified the two individuals. The woman said she was in an argument with her husband regarding a weight loss ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 41 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 41 new positive cases, down from 78 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,843. The death total is at 647. It is reported the death was a white man, age 51-60. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 88 in Hamilton County - down from 91 on Monday. Seven ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous - And Response

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Picciola,’ At Age 185

I came in touch with a man named James Baldwin last week and he’s a man I really like. Oh, I never met him in person … no, he was born in 1841 and died 96 years ago so I have only become a recent admirer through his books. A self-educated man, he became the Superintendent of Schools in Indiana at the age of 24 for 18 years. Then, not so curiously, he worried that children were missing ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Is Preseason First Team All-American

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard continues to add to her lengthy list of honors as the Associated Press has tabbed her a preseason first-team All-America honoree. This is the second straight season that Howard has been tabbed a preseason first-team All-American by the AP. Each of the last two years, the AP has tabbed Howard a first-team All-American ... (click for more)

Homecoming Week For Mocs Highlighted By Freeman, Sears SoCon Player Of The Week Nods

It’s Homecoming Week for the Chattanooga Mocs. That brings a lot of excitement and energy to campus life. The week is off to an excellent start with news that Rashun Freeman and Aaron Sears earned Southern Conference Player of the Week presented by GEICO honors for their effort in a dominating 55-13 win at Samford. Freeman’s Defensive Player of the Week nod is his first of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors