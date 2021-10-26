Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 41 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 41 new positive cases, down from 78 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,843. The death total is at 647.

It is reported the death was a white man, age 51-60.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 88 in Hamilton County - down from 91 on Monday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 25 Hamilton County inpatients and 24 patients are in ICU - up from 22 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 62,319, which is 98 percent. There are 877 active cases, down from 948 on Monday.