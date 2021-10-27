Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN

4008 KAY DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BREEDWELL, HOLLI NICOLE

472 GOODWILL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

BURNETT, GREGG DON

7305 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BURR, RACHEL

94 PEMBROKE PT CENTERVILLE, 31028

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DUI 2ND OFFENSE

---

DANIELS, JONATHEN W

14 W Bijou St Colorado Springs, 80903

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

---

DE VRIES, GEORGE DANIEL

1255 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNN, BRANDON RAY

4206 13th Ave Chattanooga, 374073101

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN

614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EASON, DEONTE

8051 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ELEAZER, JAMES ALLEN

7313 TROPICAL WAY SAVANNAH, 31410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

147 DANVIEW STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FERRER, NORMA

7812 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE

2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FREEMAN, CANDICE MICHELLE

57 ASHLEY LAUREN LN APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

---

GREEN, ZACHARY WAYNE

111 MCOTIS DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307423359

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HAMILTON, MICHEAL

3455 CHUCKEY PIKE CHUCKEY, 37641

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLLAND, ERIC L

5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

3807 Deerfoot Dr Chattanooga, 374061206

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD

5309 HIGHWAY 153 Hixson, 373434912

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

1825 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, 374063064

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEE, MICHAEL LEBRON

431 QUAIL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LOWE, AMY LOUISE2518 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (TAMPER W/EVID FTA)---MCKINNEY, TASSIE919 HARDING AVE JOHNSON CITY, 37604Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, TANIKA AMBER NICOLE1860 BAUGH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPET REVOKE (POSS METH NO SHOW BOOKING)PET REVOKE (DRUG PARA NO SHOW BOOKING)---MORGAN, JACOB ARNOLD4001 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---OAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE2017 LAURA ST. APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND914 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PARKER, AMBER M240 EDDINGTON LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PATTON, TYREL LEON3548 COTTONWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374062715Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---ROBINSON, BENJAMIN FRANKLINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---ROUNDTREE, NANCY ELAINE4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---SANDERS, TIMOTHY LAMONT4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---SMITH, LAUREN JOY4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARY---SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STANCIL, MORGAN SHANE6006 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373433226Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---STANLEY, MICHEALA J2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY1540 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 373431406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TRIMBLE, BARD W10912 THATCHER CREST DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA OR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TYSON, MYLIEN LAMARCUS7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---WARE, JAMES EDWARD603 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 374041503Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILSON, BILLY EUGENE5344 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH---WREDE, TIFFANY MARIE10117 HWY58 APT 2 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WRIGHT, CODY DEAN26 ELLIS RD LOT 29 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)---WRIGHT, WILLIAM ALVON HUGHES701 NORTH PARK DALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolVEHICULAR HOMICIDEEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARREST