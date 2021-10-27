 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 49.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN 
4008 KAY DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREEDWELL, HOLLI NICOLE 
472 GOODWILL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BURNETT, GREGG DON 
7305 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BURR, RACHEL 
94 PEMBROKE PT CENTERVILLE, 31028 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI 2ND OFFENSE
---
DANIELS, JONATHEN W 
14 W Bijou St Colorado Springs, 80903 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
DE VRIES, GEORGE DANIEL 
1255 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, BRANDON RAY 
4206 13th Ave Chattanooga, 374073101 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN 
614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EASON, DEONTE 
8051 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELEAZER, JAMES ALLEN 
7313 TROPICAL WAY SAVANNAH, 31410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL 
147 DANVIEW STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FERRER, NORMA 
7812 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE 
2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FREEMAN, CANDICE MICHELLE 
57 ASHLEY LAUREN LN APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
---
GREEN, ZACHARY WAYNE 
111 MCOTIS DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307423359 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HAMILTON, MICHEAL 
3455 CHUCKEY PIKE CHUCKEY, 37641 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLAND, ERIC L 
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE 
3807 Deerfoot Dr Chattanooga, 374061206 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
5309 HIGHWAY 153 Hixson, 373434912 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA 
1825 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, 374063064 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, MICHAEL LEBRON 
431 QUAIL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOWE, AMY LOUISE 
2518 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (TAMPER W/EVID FTA)
---
MCKINNEY, TASSIE 
919 HARDING AVE JOHNSON CITY, 37604 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, TANIKA AMBER NICOLE 
1860 BAUGH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PET REVOKE (POSS METH NO SHOW BOOKING)
PET REVOKE (DRUG PARA NO SHOW BOOKING)
---
MORGAN, JACOB ARNOLD 
4001 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
OAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE 
2017 LAURA ST. APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND 
914 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PARKER, AMBER M 
240 EDDINGTON LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PATTON, TYREL LEON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374062715 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
ROBINSON, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ROUNDTREE, NANCY ELAINE 
4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
SANDERS, TIMOTHY LAMONT 
4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL 
1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
SMITH, LAUREN JOY 
4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE 
645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STANCIL, MORGAN SHANE 
6006 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373433226 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
STANLEY, MICHEALA J 
2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY 
1540 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 373431406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TRIMBLE, BARD W 
10912 THATCHER CREST DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA OR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TYSON, MYLIEN LAMARCUS 
7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
WARE, JAMES EDWARD 
603 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 374041503 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILSON, BILLY EUGENE 
5344 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
---
WREDE, TIFFANY MARIE 
10117 HWY58 APT 2 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, CODY DEAN 
26 ELLIS RD LOT 29 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
WRIGHT, WILLIAM ALVON HUGHES 
701 NORTH PARK DALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST


