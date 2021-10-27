Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARDE, ERIC LOGAN
4008 KAY DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREEDWELL, HOLLI NICOLE
472 GOODWILL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BURNETT, GREGG DON
7305 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BURR, RACHEL
94 PEMBROKE PT CENTERVILLE, 31028
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI 2ND OFFENSE
---
DANIELS, JONATHEN W
14 W Bijou St Colorado Springs, 80903
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
DE VRIES, GEORGE DANIEL
1255 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, BRANDON RAY
4206 13th Ave Chattanooga, 374073101
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EASON, DEONTE
8051 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELEAZER, JAMES ALLEN
7313 TROPICAL WAY SAVANNAH, 31410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL
147 DANVIEW STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FERRER, NORMA
7812 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE
2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FREEMAN, CANDICE MICHELLE
57 ASHLEY LAUREN LN APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
---
GREEN, ZACHARY WAYNE
111 MCOTIS DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307423359
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HAMILTON, MICHEAL
3455 CHUCKEY PIKE CHUCKEY, 37641
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLAND, ERIC L
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
3807 Deerfoot Dr Chattanooga, 374061206
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
5309 HIGHWAY 153 Hixson, 373434912
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
1825 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, 374063064
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, MICHAEL LEBRON
431 QUAIL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOWE, AMY LOUISE
2518 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (TAMPER W/EVID FTA)
---
MCKINNEY, TASSIE
919 HARDING AVE JOHNSON CITY, 37604
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, TANIKA AMBER NICOLE
1860 BAUGH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PET REVOKE (POSS METH NO SHOW BOOKING)
PET REVOKE (DRUG PARA NO SHOW BOOKING)
---
MORGAN, JACOB ARNOLD
4001 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
OAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE
2017 LAURA ST. APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND
914 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PARKER, AMBER M
240 EDDINGTON LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PATTON, TYREL LEON
3548 COTTONWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374062715
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
ROBINSON, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ROUNDTREE, NANCY ELAINE
4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
SANDERS, TIMOTHY LAMONT
4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
SMITH, LAUREN JOY
4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE
645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STANCIL, MORGAN SHANE
6006 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373433226
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
STANLEY, MICHEALA J
2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY
1540 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 373431406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TRIMBLE, BARD W
10912 THATCHER CREST DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA OR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TYSON, MYLIEN LAMARCUS
7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
WARE, JAMES EDWARD
603 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 374041503
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
5344 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
---
WREDE, TIFFANY MARIE
10117 HWY58 APT 2 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, CODY DEAN
26 ELLIS RD LOT 29 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
WRIGHT, WILLIAM ALVON HUGHES
701 NORTH PARK DALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST