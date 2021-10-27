Arrest Made In Highway 153 Murder, Attempted Murder; Stewart Luttrell, 35, Killed; Woman In Same Car Also Shot; Child In Car Not Injured

Stewart Brodie Luttrell, 35, was killed in an incident Tuesday night on Highway 153 that resulted in traffic being clogged for hours. A woman, 27, was also injured, and a child in the car was uninjured.

Police said Wednesday night that homicide investigators have arrested 26-year-old Genesis Latroy Vaughn in connection with the incident. Vaughn is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. He is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Vaughn was last arrested last September for vandalism, drugs and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

At approximately 8:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot at 590 Highway 153 Northbound.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds and one uninjured child.

Mr. Luttrell had an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. The woman's injury is considered non-life threatening. She was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene.

During the initial on scene investigation, police obtained information to indicate this is not the result of a random road rage incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at (423) 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Stewart Brodie Luttrell was in the news on April 27, 2015. That day 9:30 p.m. Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Voss observed a gray Hyundai matching the description of the vehicle of Luttrell, who had outstanding felony warrants issued out of Hamilton County and Signal Mountain. The vehicle was observed at a car wash.

Deputy Voss pulled into the car wash and was able to positively identify the suspect, along with a female companion, Amanda Alexandria Keener. Deputy Voss activated his emergency equipment and pulled in front of Mr. Luttrell's vehicle, blocking the Hyundai from exiting. Luttrell stopped, and Ms. Keener entered the vehicle's passenger side.

Luttrell then put the vehicle into reverse and fled the scene, traveling towards Sequatchie County on Taft Highway. Deputy Voss initiated pursuit.

Upon entering Sequatchie County, Luttrell took a corner too closely near the Mount Carmel Baptist Church parking lot and spun out of control, wrecking his vehicle and completely disabling it.

Luttrell exited the vehicle and fled on foot, with Deputy Voss close behind.

After a lengthy foot pursuit of over 1000 yards, Deputy Voss was able to successfully apprehend him, taking him into custody with considerable resistance. Ms. Keener did not flee the accident scene and was compliant with commands. She was also taken into custody.



The vehicle was unregistered and Luttrell had no insurance.

Both Luttrell and Ms. Keener requested transport by ambulance, Hamilton County EMS Medic 8 to Erlanger Medical Center, where both where cleared and released. Keener and Luttrell were transported separately and booked into the Hamilton County Jail without further incident.

Luttrell and Ms. Keener were married last August.



