 Thursday, October 28, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Arrest Made In Highway 153 Murder, Attempted Murder; Stewart Luttrell, 35, Killed; Woman In Same Car Also Shot; Child In Car Not Injured

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Stewart Luttrell
Stewart Luttrell

Stewart Brodie Luttrell, 35, was killed in an incident Tuesday night on Highway 153 that resulted in traffic being clogged for hours. A woman, 27, was also injured, and a child in the car was uninjured.

Police said Wednesday night that homicide investigators have arrested 26-year-old Genesis Latroy Vaughn in connection with the incident. Vaughn is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. He is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Vaughn was last arrested last September for vandalism, drugs and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

At approximately 8:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot at 590 Highway 153 Northbound.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds and one uninjured child. 

Mr. Luttrell had an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. The woman's injury is considered non-life threatening. She was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene. 

During the initial on scene investigation, police obtained information to indicate this is not the result of a random road rage incident. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at (423) 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Stewart Brodie Luttrell was in the news on April 27, 2015. That day 9:30 p.m. Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Voss observed a gray Hyundai matching the description of the vehicle of  Luttrell, who had outstanding felony warrants issued out of Hamilton County and Signal Mountain. The vehicle was observed at a car wash.

Deputy Voss pulled into the car wash and was able to positively identify the suspect, along with a female companion, Amanda Alexandria Keener. Deputy Voss activated his emergency equipment and pulled in front of Mr. Luttrell's vehicle, blocking the Hyundai from exiting. Luttrell stopped, and Ms. Keener entered the vehicle's passenger side.

Luttrell then put the vehicle into reverse and fled the scene, traveling towards Sequatchie County on Taft Highway. Deputy Voss initiated pursuit.

Upon entering Sequatchie County, Luttrell took a corner too closely near the Mount Carmel Baptist Church parking lot and spun out of control, wrecking his vehicle and completely disabling it.

Luttrell exited the vehicle and fled on foot, with Deputy Voss close behind.

After a lengthy foot pursuit of over 1000 yards, Deputy Voss was able to successfully apprehend him, taking him into custody with considerable resistance. Ms. Keener did not flee the accident scene and was compliant with commands. She was also taken into custody.

The vehicle was unregistered and Luttrell had no insurance.

Both Luttrell and Ms. Keener requested transport by ambulance, Hamilton County EMS Medic 8 to Erlanger Medical Center, where both where cleared and released. Keener and Luttrell were transported separately and booked into the Hamilton County Jail without further incident.

Luttrell and Ms. Keener were married last August.


 

 

Genesis Vaughn
Genesis Vaughn

October 28, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 27, 2021

James Satterwhite Of Soddy Daisy Was Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

October 27, 2021

Grand Jury True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA 3203 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for ... (click for more)

One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning. He was identified as James E. Satterwhite of Soddy Daisy. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators ... (click for more)

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312289 1 BALLOU, DA'SHAUN MARQUAILL AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 10/27/2021 312290 1 BIEGERS, RUSSELL ALLEN THEFT OF ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA 3203 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY DOES NOT KNOW IT SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

James Satterwhite Of Soddy Daisy Was Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning. He was identified as James E. Satterwhite of Soddy Daisy. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to the 9600 block of Hixson Pike for the report of a multi-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous - And Response

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mandates Argument

I have taken the position that mandates of any kind that limit personal freedoms are awful. And I have watched with sorrow what has happened at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and is now happening at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. Good people are losing jobs all across America rather than surrender their personal beliefs. I also mourn the COVID vaccine has been divided ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hoops Voted Preseason Favorite

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team has been selected as the 2021-22 Southern Conference preseason favorite in both the coaches and media poll while graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste and sophomore guard Malachi Smith were selected to the all-conference preseason team, the league office announced at its media day gathering Tuesday afternoon. Chattanooga (77) picked up ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Braves' Magic Continues

Joc Pederson is wearing my grandmother's pearl necklace. For whatever reason. it worked as the Atlanta Braves took the opening game of the 2021 World Series Tuesday night in Houston against the Astros. Pederson wears the pearl necklace while others wear the big gaudy gold chains. He's just part of this blue collar group that has won the hearts of Braves' fans around the country ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors