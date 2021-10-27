Jeff Eversole Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County Commission

Jeff Eversole announced he is running for Hamilton County Commission "with plans to bring a business sense to government and to advocate for responsible growth."

Mr. Eversole, who has worked for Walmart for nearly 40 years, said he plans to take his experience managing businesses and apply it to improving how government operates.

“I’ve spent nearly four decades in business and the majority of that time has been in business management.

I’m running as a conservative Republican for the Hamilton County Commission because we need more of a business focus brought to the commission,” said Mr. Eversole. “I’ll bring the experience of successfully operating and growing Walmart stores across Southeast Tennessee – and the business acumen to get things done.”

Rising through the management ranks, Mr. Eversole came to Chattanooga in 1996 to grow Walmart market share within the Southeast Tennessee area, including Western North Carolina and North Georgia. Area Walmart stores under his purview today are responsible for generating almost $2 billion in revenue - something he said he is certain will contribute to his ability to be effective as a commissioner.”

“We need someone on the commission who understands and can meet the challenge of a complex budget that could easily top a billion dollars in the next fiscal year,” said Mr. Eversole. “We need a new commissioner who knows how to work with other commissioners to manage the budget conservatively and responsibly. The County Commission is in need of a decision maker – someone who will be decisive and stand up for what’s right for a specific community at the right time.”

Mr. Eversole’s focus includes partnering with other commissioners to streamline government, improve Hamilton County education, develop plans for responsible growth and tackle major infrastructure problems. He also plans to do everything possible to help fire and law enforcement partners as well as working to develop a workforce for now and the future.

“I was honored to be asked to serve as treasurer in Jeff’s campaign to create a better Hamilton County government,” said Steve Ray. “His honesty, character and work ethic are second to none, and I cannot imagine a better candidate to serve our community on the Commission.”

A Hamilton County resident for more than 25 years, Mr. Eversole started working for Walmart in 1982 when he was 17 years old. His starting rate of pay was $3.35 per hour, and he worked his way up within Walmart. He was part of the team to transition area stores into Walmart Supercenters. Starting with four, he helped choose strategic locations and grow the company to 13 stores within Hamilton County.

Mr. Eversole and his wife Denise live in Ooltewah and are very involved in the community, supporting charitable organizations that directly impact where they live. Mr. Eversole has served 16 years as a patrol reserve with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, helped Erlanger’s efforts to get the Kennedy Children’s Outpatient Center built and supported the business community through the Chattanooga Chamber Board of Directors. In addition, he’s served other critical causes and organizations like United Way, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Salvation Army and the American Cancer Society.