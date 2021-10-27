Health Department Moves To No Appointment Necessary At The CARTA Bus Barn

The Hamilton County Health Department is moving to a “no appointment necessary” system effective immediately and invites people seeking the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to visit the Carta Bus Barn, at 1617 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga, Tn. 37406. Hours of operation are Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.Moderna, Pfizer and J+J COVID-19 vaccines have received approval to ‘mix and match.’ This means individuals can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want for their booster shot, even if they received their primary series from a different vaccine manufacturer.Moderna booster shots are for individuals 18 years of age or older who finished their Moderna or Pfizer primary series after six months AND individuals 18 years of age or older who completed their J+J primary series after two months.Only Moderna booster shots are available at the Carta Bus Barn, not the primary series.For Moderna booster eligibility, please visit the Health Department’s website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “COVID-19 Booster Eligibility.”Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and complete the booster encounter form under the “Handouts” tab.Forms will also be available on-site.Bring your “Vaccine Record Card” with you. This card has information about your previous doses, including dates of injection and vaccine manufacturer.If you lost your card and received your primary series in Tennessee or Georgia, Health Department staff will look up your information in the vaccination system upon arrival.If you received your primary series from any other state except Tennessee or Georgia, you will need to bring your vaccination record with you.Please wear loose fitting, short sleeve clothing to your booster appointment.In addition to Health Department vaccination sites, booster shots will be available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other locations throughout Hamilton County. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location near you.Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccines, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.For information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page.The Health Department COVID-19 Hotline is 423-209-8383.