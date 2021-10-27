 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Health Department Moves To No Appointment Necessary At The CARTA Bus Barn

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department is moving to a “no appointment necessary” system effective immediately and invites people seeking the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to visit the Carta Bus Barn, at 1617 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga, Tn. 37406. Hours of operation are Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Moderna, Pfizer and J+J COVID-19 vaccines have received approval to ‘mix and match.’ This means individuals can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want for their booster shot, even if they received their primary series from a different vaccine manufacturer.

Moderna booster shots are for individuals 18 years of age or older who finished their Moderna or Pfizer primary series after six months AND individuals 18 years of age or older who completed their J+J primary series after two months.

Only Moderna booster shots are available at the Carta Bus Barn, not the primary series.

To Prepare for the Moderna Booster at the CARTA Bus Barn

For Moderna booster eligibility, please visit the Health Department’s website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “COVID-19 Booster Eligibility.”

Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and complete the booster encounter form under the “Handouts” tab.
Forms will also be available on-site.

Bring your “Vaccine Record Card” with you. This card has information about your previous doses, including dates of injection and vaccine manufacturer.

If you lost your card and received your primary series in Tennessee or Georgia, Health Department staff will look up your information in the vaccination system upon arrival.

If you received your primary series from any other state except Tennessee or Georgia, you will need to bring your vaccination record with you.

Please wear loose fitting, short sleeve clothing to your booster appointment.

Additional resources

In addition to Health Department vaccination sites, booster shots will be available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other locations throughout Hamilton County. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location near you.

Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccines, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

For information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page.
 
The Health Department COVID-19 Hotline is 423-209-8383.

October 27, 2021

James Satterwhite Of Soddy Daisy Was Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

October 27, 2021

Lake Forest Middle School Student Charged With False Reports Regarding A Social Media Threat

October 27, 2021

Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous - And Response

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Auburn’s Newest Mess

Auburn’s football team is a 2-point favorite over Ole Miss this Saturday but the bigger question in Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend will be how much longer Tigers coach Bryan Harsin will be the head coach. Oh, he’s had a heckuva season all right, ranked 18 th in the nation and 5-2 up until now, but when Auburn put a December 6 vaccine mandate on all of its employees, the high-priced ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hoops Voted Preseason Favorite

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team has been selected as the 2021-22 Southern Conference preseason favorite in both the coaches and media poll while graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste and sophomore guard Malachi Smith were selected to the all-conference preseason team, the league office announced at its media day gathering Tuesday afternoon. Chattanooga (77) picked up ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Braves' Magic Continues

Joc Pederson is wearing my grandmother's pearl necklace. For whatever reason. it worked as the Atlanta Braves took the opening game of the 2021 World Series Tuesday night in Houston against the Astros. Pederson wears the pearl necklace while others wear the big gaudy gold chains. He's just part of this blue collar group that has won the hearts of Braves' fans around the country ... (click for more)


