Sentencing Of Janet Hinds Delayed Until February Due To Open-Heart Surgery

The sentencing of Janet Hinds, found guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, has been delayed until February, 2022 because of medical reasons.

A motion filed by her attorneys said Ms. Hinds had open-heart surgery on Monday. Her doctor told the criminal court that she will be released from medical recovery on Feb. 1.

Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don Poole granted the request to move sentencing until February of next year.

Ms. Hinds was convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication of Officer Nicholas Galinger on Feb. 23, 2019. He was inspecting an overflowing manhole when Ms. Hinds drove down the road after being at the Farm to Fork with friends.

She drove into Officer Galinger and then continued to drive away, and the officer passed away because of his wounds.



Ms. Hinds, who was briefly on the TBI’s Most Wanted list, was additionally found guilty of reckless driving, leaving the scene, failure to report, speeding, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence. She was found not guilty of violation of a traffic control device, and failing to render aid.



