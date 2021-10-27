 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 93 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,522 New Cases

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 93 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,602.

There are 1,522 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,261,729 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 85,772, which is an increase of 180 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,317 cases, up 12; 89 deaths, up 1; 295 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,662 cases, up 3; 88 deaths; 248 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,804 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations, down 1

Walker County: 9,471 cases, up 16; 116 deaths; 354 hospitalizations, up 2

Whitfield County: 19,201 cases, up 12; 312 deaths; 918 hospitalizations, up 1


James Satterwhite Of Soddy Daisy Was Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/27/21

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 90 More Cases; Tennessee Has 51 More Deaths


James Satterwhite Of Soddy Daisy Was Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning. He was identified as James E. Satterwhite of Soddy Daisy. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to the 9600 block of Hixson Pike for the report of a multi-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles. ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/27/21

(click for more)

Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous - And Response

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Auburn’s Newest Mess

Auburn’s football team is a 2-point favorite over Ole Miss this Saturday but the bigger question in Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend will be how much longer Tigers coach Bryan Harsin will be the head coach. Oh, he’s had a heckuva season all right, ranked 18 th in the nation and 5-2 up until now, but when Auburn put a December 6 vaccine mandate on all of its employees, the high-priced ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hoops Voted Preseason Favorite

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team has been selected as the 2021-22 Southern Conference preseason favorite in both the coaches and media poll while graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste and sophomore guard Malachi Smith were selected to the all-conference preseason team, the league office announced at its media day gathering Tuesday afternoon. Chattanooga (77) picked up ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Braves' Magic Continues

Joc Pederson is wearing my grandmother's pearl necklace. For whatever reason. it worked as the Atlanta Braves took the opening game of the 2021 World Series Tuesday night in Houston against the Astros. Pederson wears the pearl necklace while others wear the big gaudy gold chains. He's just part of this blue collar group that has won the hearts of Braves' fans around the country ... (click for more)


