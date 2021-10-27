Georgia Has 93 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,522 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 93 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,602.
There are 1,522 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,261,729 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 85,772, which is an increase of 180 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,317 cases, up 12; 89 deaths, up 1; 295 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 3,662 cases, up 3; 88 deaths; 248 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,804 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations, down 1
Walker County: 9,471 cases, up 16; 116 deaths; 354 hospitalizations, up 2
Whitfield County: 19,201 cases, up 12; 312 deaths; 918 hospitalizations, up 1