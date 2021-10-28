Georgia Has 71 Additional COVID Deaths And 1,148 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,673.



There are 1,148 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,262,856 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 85,960, which is an increase of 188 from Wednesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,336 cases, up 19; 89 deaths; 296 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,663 cases, up 1; 89 deaths, up 1; 248 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,804 cases; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,486 cases, up 15; 117 deaths, up 1; 356 hospitalizations, up 2



Whitfield County: 19,216 cases, up 15; 313 deaths, up 1; 920 hospitalizations, up 2