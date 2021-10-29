Hagerty Names Michael Sullivan As State Director

Senator Bill Hagerty is announcing the appointment of Michael Sullivan to serve as state director for his U.S. Senate office, following Jim Henry’s retirement. Mr. Sullivan will continue to be based in the Nashville office.“Michael Sullivan has been by my side since I began this journey to have the honor of representing my fellow Tennesseans in the U.S. Senate, and I am pleased to have him assume this critical role,” said Senator Hagerty. “Michael has done an exceptional job assembling a dedicated team in the state, and spending long hours on the phone and on the road visiting with citizens about my priorities and ways my office can assist them.As he begins his new position, which will be seamless as he has served as Jim Henry’s deputy since the day I took office, I am confident that Michael’s same dedication and work ethic will continue to serve the hardworking men and women of Tennessee well.”Prior to joining Senator Hagerty’s office as deputy state director in January, Mr. Sullivan served as Senator Hagerty’s campaign manager during the 2020 election. Previously he was the executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party. He is a graduate of Hanover College and has worked in various capacities in government and politics since 2007. His experience includes work in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. He moved to Nashville in 2011, where he lives with his wife and three children.Mr. Sullivan is succeeding Mr. Henry—a longtime public servant—who served as deputy governor to Governor Bill Haslam, minority leader in the Tennessee House of Representatives, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party and commissioner of the state Department of Children’s Services.“When I was seeking to appoint my first state director, I could think of nobody more ideal, qualified and well-suited than our state’s former deputy governor Jim Henry. I am honored and fortunate that Jim once again stepped up to serve Tennesseans as he helped me begin my term in office, and establish a respected statewide operation that is consistently available to our citizens in their communities. The people of Tennessee have been blessed for decades by Jim’s dedication to public service, and while I am sad to see him depart, I wish him all the best in retirement—he has earned it,” Senator Hagerty concluded.