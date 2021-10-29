 Friday, October 29, 2021 54.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hagerty Names Michael Sullivan As State Director

Friday, October 29, 2021
Senator Bill Hagerty is announcing the appointment of Michael Sullivan to serve as state director for his U.S. Senate office, following Jim Henry’s retirement. Mr. Sullivan will continue to be based in the Nashville office.
 
“Michael Sullivan has been by my side since I began this journey to have the honor of representing my fellow Tennesseans in the U.S. Senate, and I am pleased to have him assume this critical role,” said Senator Hagerty. “Michael has done an exceptional job assembling a dedicated team in the state, and spending long hours on the phone and on the road visiting with citizens about my priorities and ways my office can assist them.
As he begins his new position, which will be seamless as he has served as Jim Henry’s deputy since the day I took office, I am confident that Michael’s same dedication and work ethic will continue to serve the hardworking men and women of Tennessee well.”
 
Prior to joining Senator Hagerty’s office as deputy state director in January, Mr. Sullivan served as Senator Hagerty’s campaign manager during the 2020 election. Previously he was the executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party. He is a graduate of Hanover College and has worked in various capacities in government and politics since 2007. His experience includes work in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. He moved to Nashville in 2011, where he lives with his wife and three children.
 
Mr. Sullivan is succeeding Mr. Henry—a longtime public servant—who served as deputy governor to Governor Bill Haslam, minority leader in the Tennessee House of Representatives, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party and commissioner of the state Department of Children’s Services.
 
“When I was seeking to appoint my first state director, I could think of nobody more ideal, qualified and well-suited than our state’s former deputy governor Jim Henry. I am honored and fortunate that Jim once again stepped up to serve Tennesseans as he helped me begin my term in office, and establish a respected statewide operation that is consistently available to our citizens in their communities. The people of Tennessee have been blessed for decades by Jim’s dedication to public service, and while I am sad to see him depart, I wish him all the best in retirement—he has earned it,” Senator Hagerty concluded.

October 29, 2021

Hagerty Names Michael Sullivan As State Director

October 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 28, 2021

East Ridge Extends Moratorium On Outdoor Advertising Signs; Part-Time Workers To Help With Leaf Collection


Senator Bill Hagerty is announcing the appointment of Michael Sullivan to serve as state director for his U.S. Senate office, following Jim Henry’s retirement. Mr. Sullivan will continue to be ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

The East Ridge City Council extended a moratorium on outdoor advertising signs that was first put in place in May. At that time the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) suspended their ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty Names Michael Sullivan As State Director

Senator Bill Hagerty is announcing the appointment of Michael Sullivan to serve as state director for his U.S. Senate office, following Jim Henry’s retirement. Mr. Sullivan will continue to be based in the Nashville office. “Michael Sullivan has been by my side since I began this journey to have the honor of representing my fellow Tennesseans in the U.S. Senate, and I am pleased ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDRES BARTOLO, MAXIMO 3801 CUMMINGS HWY RM 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To End The Supermajority In Tennessee

Is it time to end the Supermajority in Tennessee? Yes. Should there be a COVID Special Session? No. Is the supermajority drunk with power? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent the majority of citizens? No. Did President Trump lose the election because of COVID? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent me and my family and neighbors? No. Does the Supermajority represent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Michigan-MSU A Must

We in the South know that, compared to the rest of America, our women are prettier, our dogs are smarter, our whiskey is tastier, our voices are softer, and our hearts are kinder. We also know that our brand of college football is so superior and exquisite that to watch the game in any other region borders on sacrilege. That established, the gridiron gods have smiled because there ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Shaw, Keck Earn Post-Season SoCon Honors

Chattanooga’s Maggie Shaw and Sylvie Keck earned Southern Conference Postseason Honors as selected by the coaches, the league office announced Friday. Shaw, a junior, was named to the All-Conference First Team and Keck was named to the All-Freshman Team. Shaw earns her second straight All-Conference First Team nod and was the Defensive Player of the Year last season. ... (click for more)

Preview: Mocs' Basketball Poised For Success

It’s year five of the Lamont Paris era in the Scenic City and the process of building the storied Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program back to a perennial championship contender has fully taken shape. Over the last four years, win totals and the overall program structure started to increase at a steady rate. UTC won 10 games in 17-18 and 12 in 18-19 before posting 20 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors