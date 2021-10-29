October 29, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Senator Bill Hagerty is announcing the appointment of Michael Sullivan to serve as state director for his U.S. Senate office, following Jim Henry’s retirement. Mr. Sullivan will continue to be ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN
823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)
Senator Bill Hagerty is announcing the appointment of Michael Sullivan to serve as state director for his U.S. Senate office, following Jim Henry’s retirement. Mr. Sullivan will continue to be based in the Nashville office.
“Michael Sullivan has been by my side since I began this journey to have the honor of representing my fellow Tennesseans in the U.S. Senate, and I am pleased ... (click for more)
Is it time to end the Supermajority in Tennessee? Yes.
Should there be a COVID Special Session? No.
Is the supermajority drunk with power? Yes.
Does the Supermajority represent the majority of citizens? No.
Did President Trump lose the election because of COVID? Yes.
Does the Supermajority represent me and my family and neighbors? No.
Does the Supermajority represent ... (click for more)
We in the South know that, compared to the rest of America, our women are prettier, our dogs are smarter, our whiskey is tastier, our voices are softer, and our hearts are kinder. We also know that our brand of college football is so superior and exquisite that to watch the game in any other region borders on sacrilege. That established, the gridiron gods have smiled because there ... (click for more)
Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams held media days this week in advance of their respective seasons. Here’s some early observations and thoughts from both camps:
Suarez out: The most significant preseason injury news came from the Lady Vols when coach Kellie Harper announced wing Marta Suarez will miss the entire season because of a foot injury.
While Rae Burrell, ... (click for more)
Chattanooga’s Maggie Shaw and Sylvie Keck earned Southern Conference Postseason Honors as selected by the coaches, the league office announced Friday.
Shaw, a junior, was named to the All-Conference First Team and Keck was named to the All-Freshman Team.
Shaw earns her second straight All-Conference First Team nod and was the Defensive Player of the Year last season. ... (click for more)