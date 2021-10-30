Police Blotter: Woman Needs Ride To Airport After Fight With Boyfriend; Man In Town For Work Has Trailer Stolen

Police were called to Lee Highway on a disorder where a man and his girlfriend were arguing in the parking lot. The man had the woman's cell phone and was talking to her grandmother. The woman told police the man would not give her cell phone back to her. Police gave the woman her cell phone back and separated the two. They said they just wanted to go their separate ways. The woman was not from Chattanooga and she needed a ride to the airport to purchased a ticket. The man is a student at Dalton State so he drove back to school. The woman was taken to the airport where she purchased a ticket to go back to Minnesota.

* * *

A man and a woman on Creekside Preserve Drive said the front passenger side window of her car had been shattered and two bags taken in the past 30-45 minutes. The man said he was the registered owner of the vehicle. As other thefts that were similar in nature occurred in approximately the same area, the officer relocated to where the next theft had happened in order to possibly obtain more suspect information.

* * *

While investigating another incident on Carter Street, police witnessed a parking lot collision with no damage. Police witnessed a man back his 2001 Mercedes (TN) into a white Chevy Tahoe (MS). The owner of the Tahoe confirmed that her vehicle did not sustain any damage and said that she did not wish to file a report. Police did not observe any damage to either vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police she was in a verbal disorder with her ex-boyfriend. She said she was asking for him to take her home, but he did not want to which led to the disorder. The woman also alleged fraud by the ex-boyfriend, saying he logged into her bank account and transferred $1,100 out of her account into his. At this time there was no proof that the man was the one that completed the transaction, however officers informed the woman on how to make a claim with her bank. Police said it was their understanding that the woman did not want to make a fraud report. Another man gave the woman a ride home.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave. The store manager said a black male entered the store and put several detergent items in two baskets and walked out of the store, and left the scene on foot. The suspect was seen getting out of a white Ford pickup truck at the store before entering.

* * *

Police were called to the bus stop at 490 Greenway View Dr. The bus driver said there was a passenger on board who kept taking his mask off and she had told him several times to put it back on. Police spoke with the man and told him, per CARTA rules, he had to keep his mask on at all times on the bus. The man apologized and said that he would keep the mask on. The bus driver said that was okay as long as he didn't take it off again.

* * *

A man on Highview Drive told police his trailer had been stolen sometime in a five day period, because he was not home on those dates. The officer saw a broken padlock in his driveway which he said he was using to secure his trailer. He did not have any suspect information. Police received the information for the stolen trailer report (namely the title) and reported the trailer as stolen through NCIC. The officer also went to Dixie Circle in an attempt to locate the trailer, however there was not a trailer matching that description in the area.

* * *

The HR Block at 4616 Rossville Blvd. had a broken out window. Upon arrival police saw a brick lying on the ground near the premises and the window was busted outwards leaving a large opening into the building. Upon further investigation, police noted that all the doors were locked. Police made an attempt to locate a responsible party for the business and dispatch responded with one who could not be located.

* * *

An officer saw a white male panhandling in a No Soliciting posted area at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The officer approached the man and identified him. He was given a warning and informed he would be charged if caught soliciting there again.

* * *

On a side job, police approached and trespassed a woman on Highway 153. She was found sleeping and appeared homeless. She had no warrants.

* * *

Police approached a man and woman standing outside the Holiday Inn and Suites at 434 Chestnut St. They said they were just having a conversation outside of their hotel room. The woman said their son was in their room with their friends and they did not want to wake him up with their conversation. There was no verbal disorder.

* * *

A woman at The Chatt Inn at 2000 E 23rd St. said she was disturbed by the loud noise coming from outside of her door. Police searched the area and found there was an oil tanker in the nearby parking lot that was delivering, and what the woman heard was the engine of the truck, along with the business warehouse that is next door.

* * *

Police saw a suspicious white Ford Expedition parked on the side of Glenbury Drive. Police tried making contact with the owner of the vehicle, but were unable to speak with him. Police placed an orange unattended vehicle decal on the back window.

* * *

An officer responded to an open window at a residence on North Orchard Knob Avenue. Upon arrival, police saw the open window, cleared the house, and no one was found. The house did not appear as though someone was living there and only had miscellaneous items. The house is being renovated, according to the neighbor across the street. The officer took a look at the window and observed smudged finger marks that appeared to show that the thief slid the window up and pushed in. There were no fingerprints to be lifted, due to them smearing on a dusty window.

* * *

A man on Clear Brook Court is the owner of a 2011 silver Infiniti M7X. He said he left the car in the driveway with the keys in the vehicle. When he woke up this morning he discovered his car was stolen. Police spoke to a nearby resident who had security cameras on his house. The resident stated he would check security footage and will call in if he sees anything. Police contacted NCIC and placed the vehicle as stolen. The vehicle has no distinguishing marks besides a blue license plate with a picture of a guitar on it.

* * *

Police responded to an abandoned auto at 5953 Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, police noticed a black Honda Pilot (TN) sitting in the rear of the parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by a woman. She said she had been parked there since last night because she had not been able to locate the keys to her residence. Police told the woman that the owner wanted her to leave the property. She left with no incident.

* * *

Police were called to West 13th Street Court where a caller, who was not on scene, said her ex-girlfriend said she was going to take items out of her apartment. Police spoke with the ex-girlfriend who said she has been living at this address since February and she was only going to take her own personal belongings from inside the apartment. Police asked the woman to try and leave the apartment before the woman returns from work to prevent a disorder. Police then contacted the caller, who was informed the ex-girlfriend was only going to take her own personal belongings. They told her to call back should the ex-girlfriend take any of her belongings to prevent a disorder when she comes home from work.

* * *

A man on Boynton Drive called police saying his neighbor, who has a restraining order against him, parked her car near his apartment in the parking lot. Both live in close proximity to each other. Police informed the man that anyone who lives at this apartment complex can park in any of the parking spaces provided. The man was asked to stay away from the woman and to call back should the woman come around him.

* * *

A man at Extended Stay America at 6240 Airpark Dr. told police he was in Chattanooga for work and his trailer had been stolen during the night from the motel parking lot. He said the trailer was a 12 foot by 6 foot enclosed dual axle trailer with Irrigation Service printed in blue on the rear of the trailer. The man was unable to provide police with a VIN number for the trailer but said he would call back once he found it so the trailer could be entered into NCIC as stolen.