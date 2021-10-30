Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

9322 SMITH CEMENTERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED

---

ARROWOOD, AUSTIN

265 WILDOAK RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

---

AZBELL, BILLY

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARRY, CHRISTOPHER

9853 SIMS HARRIS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL

1207 SPRINGBORROW DRIVE FLINT, 48532

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

2003 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042225

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS

818 Hooker Rd Chattanooga, 374102133

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COOK, OCTAVIA

712 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE

2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, ANDREW CLAYTON

1402 DOVER LANE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

---

DAVIS, FRANK LEBRON

1127 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

FLICK, BRITTANY D

920 Forest Ave Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

68 LIMESTONE DRIVE JACKSON, 36545

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GLASS, ANDREW DEWAYNE

813 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRUETTER, HEATH ALLEN

HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HALL, CAREEM DAN-JON-MALIK

3610 RUE FORET APT 127 FLINT, 48532

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HANNEWALD, LEAHANNE

637 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE UNIT B NASHIVLLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE

9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

IHLENBURG, RAYMOND RYAN

7821 LEXUS TURNER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JACKSON, DEMETRIUS

215 ROCHESTER AVE 4B BROOKLYN, 11213

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JACKSON, WENDELL DWIGHT

5493 CALKINS RD FLINT, 48532

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, AYESHA

8842 WEST HILLS CT DOUGLASVILLE, 30134

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

LAURENDEAU, CHARLES LEON ANDREW

6201 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---LOFTY, RONALD L188 THOROUGHBRED DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCDOWELL, MAURICE3116 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCKELDIN, DAKIERRA312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NOLASCO-GERONIMO, RUDY OSIEL118 RENEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37315Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOPEN CONTAINER LAW---NORMAN, CORDARRIUS629 Fisher Ave Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL5170 GOLDPOINT DRIVE NORTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---POPE, JEFFERY ALAN13 JEFFERSON LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION---RAMIREZ-VENEGAS, COSME ADALICIO516 GATLIN RD. NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAY, DARYL LEE4043 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RICE, COREY JUSTIN130 VERONICA LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL313 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED---SLIFCO, SAMUEL AUSTIN1922 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 373433169Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, AARON CHRISTOPHER10 Garden Court Loop Dunlap, 373274737Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND2306 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STREET, DONALD EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TODD, TERRELL RAY1611 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VALLEY, ARTHUR FRANK311 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE REDBANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHEELER, SULLIVAN WRIGHT9 PRENTICE LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)---WOODS, ALEXIS JENISE2304 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)