Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE 
9322 SMITH CEMENTERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED
---
ARROWOOD, AUSTIN 
265 WILDOAK RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
AZBELL, BILLY 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARRY, CHRISTOPHER 
9853 SIMS HARRIS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL 
1207 SPRINGBORROW DRIVE FLINT, 48532 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD 
2003 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042225 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS 
818 Hooker Rd Chattanooga, 374102133 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COOK, OCTAVIA 
712 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE 
2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, ANDREW CLAYTON 
1402 DOVER LANE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
DAVIS, FRANK LEBRON 
1127 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
FLICK, BRITTANY D 
920 Forest Ave Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES 
68 LIMESTONE DRIVE JACKSON, 36545 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GLASS, ANDREW DEWAYNE 
813 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRUETTER, HEATH ALLEN 
HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HALL, CAREEM DAN-JON-MALIK 
3610 RUE FORET APT 127 FLINT, 48532 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANNEWALD, LEAHANNE 
637 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE UNIT B NASHIVLLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE 
9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
IHLENBURG, RAYMOND RYAN 
7821 LEXUS TURNER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, DEMETRIUS 
215 ROCHESTER AVE 4B BROOKLYN, 11213 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, WENDELL DWIGHT 
5493 CALKINS RD FLINT, 48532 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, AYESHA 
8842 WEST HILLS CT DOUGLASVILLE, 30134 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
LAURENDEAU, CHARLES LEON ANDREW 
6201 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
LOFTY, RONALD L 
188 THOROUGHBRED DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCDOWELL, MAURICE 
3116 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCKELDIN, DAKIERRA 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NOLASCO-GERONIMO, RUDY OSIEL 
118 RENEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
NORMAN, CORDARRIUS 
629 Fisher Ave Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL 
5170 GOLDPOINT DRIVE NORTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
POPE, JEFFERY ALAN 
13 JEFFERSON LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
RAMIREZ-VENEGAS, COSME ADALICIO 
516 GATLIN RD. NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, DARYL LEE 
4043 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICE, COREY JUSTIN 
130 VERONICA LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL 
313 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
SLIFCO, SAMUEL AUSTIN 
1922 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 373433169 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, AARON CHRISTOPHER 
10 Garden Court Loop Dunlap, 373274737 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND 
2306 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL 
2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STREET, DONALD EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TODD, TERRELL RAY 
1611 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VALLEY, ARTHUR FRANK 
311 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE REDBANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO 
2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHEELER, SULLIVAN WRIGHT 
9 PRENTICE LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
WOODS, ALEXIS JENISE 
2304 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


