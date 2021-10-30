 Saturday, October 30, 2021 55.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Cleveland Police Involved In Shooting In Which Suspect Is Killed

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Cleveland Police officers were involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in which a suspect was killed.

 

The incident happened at approximately 1:26 p.m.

 

No CPD officers were injured in the incident.

 

 

The male subject was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene at Blythe Ferry Rd NE at Cottage Stone Lane NE. in Cleveland.

 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation. 

 


October 30, 2021

Legislature Takes Discretion From District Attorneys General

October 30, 2021

Erlanger Trustees Vote 6-3 To Remove Chief Medical Officer

October 30, 2021

Firefighters Knock Out Potential Fire At Coal Car At The Debutts Yard


The House and Senate both voted Friday for legislation enabling the state attorney general to request courts appoint district attorney pro tems for any district attorney general who makes a blanket ... (click for more)

Erlanger trustees, after a closed door meeting on Thursday night, voted 6-3 to remove Dr. Chris Young as chief medical officer and as a trustee. It was alleged that he had released confidential ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters put out a potential fire on a coal car at the Debutts Rail Yard on Saturday morning. Station #4 received an alarm that a rail car full of coal was showing burning ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Legislature Takes Discretion From District Attorneys General

The House and Senate both voted Friday for legislation enabling the state attorney general to request courts appoint district attorney pro tems for any district attorney general who makes a blanket statement against prosecuting certain classes of illegal activity. The Senate passed its version of the bill on a 25-6 vote. The measure passed the House 64-17, but it drew opposition ... (click for more)

Erlanger Trustees Vote 6-3 To Remove Chief Medical Officer

Erlanger trustees, after a closed door meeting on Thursday night, voted 6-3 to remove Dr. Chris Young as chief medical officer and as a trustee. It was alleged that he had released confidential information about the hospital. Erlanger officials said, “As related in the chair’s (Linda Moss Mines) comments, the board takes no action without due consideration of one of its most ... (click for more)

Opinion

Missing Skip In Lookout Valley

The world lost a good soul this week. A man who had many names - his real name was Edward but all his friends called him Skip or Skipper. To the kids of Lookout Valley he was known as Santa. He was my friend and someone who I respected. Over the years i got to know the man behind the gray beard and red velvet suit. I learned he was a Vietnam veteran and a proud Marine. He always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HALLOWEEN ONE LINERS For Halloween we dressed up as almonds. Everyone could tell we were nuts. The lesson of Halloween is that pretending to be something you're not may get you elected. I remember when Halloween was the scariest night of the year. Now, it's Election night. I want to be something really scary for Halloween so I'm dressing up as a phone with a battery ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Gets Defensive In 13-3 Win Over Furman

The Chattanooga Mocs averaged more than 31 points per game in winning four of their first seven football games, but they let their defense do the talking on Saturday at Finley Stadium. It was Homecoming and some 6,448 fans endured cooler weather and a light rain to watch the Mocs improve to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a hard-fought 13-3 victory over the Furman ... (click for more)

UTC Moc Hall Of Famer Joe Lee Dunn Dies At 75

Joe Lee Dunn, who is in the UTC Mocs Hall of Fame as a player and, a former coach, has died at 75. He was a Little All-American defensive back for the Mocs from 1965-67. He also served as an assistant coach on three Southern Conference Championship teams in the 1970s. In 1965, he set punt and kickoff return records. He returned 27 punts for 292 yards and 20 kickoffs for ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors