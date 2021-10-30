Cleveland Police Involved In Shooting In Which Suspect Is Killed

Cleveland Police officers were involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in which a suspect was killed.

The incident happened at approximately 1:26 p.m.

No CPD officers were injured in the incident.

The male subject was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene at Blythe Ferry Rd NE at Cottage Stone Lane NE. in Cleveland.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation.