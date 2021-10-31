Police Blotter: Mom Watches As Daughter Shoplifts At Walmart; Upset Circle K Customer Cracks Lottery Case

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road. The Walmart employee said there were multiple black females in the store that were attempting to conceal items, and taking tags off of items. Police responded on scene, spoke with the employee, and made contact with the suspects. The suspects were escorted to the loss prevention office and identified. They were a mother, daughter, and friend of the daughter. The daughter and the friend were the two that took tags off of two backpacks and began concealing items inside of them. The mother had not been concealing items herself, however in the camera footage she was witnessing this happen and did not attempt to stop the two girls. After the Walmart associates had recovered all of the items, they decided not to press charges against the three females. They were escorted out of the store. The total dollar amount of merchandise has yet to be determined.

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Lee Highway. A woman said her daughter-in-law locked her out of the house and would not let her in to collect her belongings. Officers spoke with the daughter-in-law who said she did not want the woman in her home at the moment. The woman said she needed her work clothes from inside. Officers asked if the daughter-in-law would allow the woman to get her work clothes. She said she could get her belongings as long as police stayed outside of her home. The woman collected her belongings and left.

A woman on Duncan Avenue said while she was out of town, someone attempted to break into her residence through the back door. The victim showed police the damage to the back door, where the door knob was hanging. Entry was not made, only damage to the door knob. There is no suspect information at this time.

A man called police and said he had been traveling west on I-24 through Chattanooga in his Chevy Equinox (GA). He said around the 18200 block he struck a pothole causing axle damage to his car. The man said he coasted to the East 23rd Street exit. From that location he had his vehicle towed back to his residence in Georgia. He said he needs a report for insurance purposes, and USDOT.

Police responded to a theft at apartments on Hixson Pike. A man said two or three weeks ago someone stole some items from his apartment. He says he thinks it was a black female who he had invited in, but did not see her take anything.

Police were called to Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine at 5845 Brainerd Road where a man and woman said they heard a female yelling from across the creek. Police located a white female who said one of the homeless parties brought a vicious dog that's constantly scaring her dog. She also said that she called McKamey, but no one has come out yet.

Officers responded to a shoplifting at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. They spoke with the loss prevention employee who said an unknown white female was seen on video entering the store carrying a wallet with no other visible property. She said the female was seen on video pushing a shopping cart with a black purse, hair straightener and other items. She said the female was then seen on video exiting the store past all points of sale carrying the purse. She said she found the empty box of the hair straightener in the store after the female left the store. She said the purse appeared to have more items in it than just the hair straightener. She said the value of known items stolen totaled approximately $80.

A man on Chestnut Street told police over the phone that someone got into his vehicle overnight. He said there were no signs of forced entry and they were able to get his wallet, a silver necklace and a Glock 48. The firearm was entered into NCIC. The man said he will speak to a business nearby to see if there was anything caught on camera.

The loss prevention officer at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. called police about a shoplifting incident. She said two white females were observed shoplifting a pair of work boots from the store. Each female left with a pair of Treadsafe boots valued at $26. At this time no identifying information is known, but the women were observed leaving the premise in a grey Chevrolet HHR.

A man on Pine Needles Trail called police and said he got a Verizon bill at his old address on Turtle Crossing in Ooltewah. He said he has never had Verizon. He said that someone used his name and old address to open two phone numbers. He said he has not had to pay anything and has filed a dispute with Verizon. He said he has not suffered a loss nor has this been on his credit, thus a miscellaneous report. He is clear that Verizon would be the victim.

Police responded to Millennium Bank at 8045 E. Brainerd Road where a black male with thin dreads wearing a black shirt and cut-off jean shorts was repeatedly going in and out of the bank. The officer arrived and identified the man. He was then trespassed from Millennium Bank, per the bank manager's request.

A man on Rosemary Drive called police to say a female acquaintance is receiving mail at his address without his permission. He is concerned that she may be doing this in an attempt to deceive police and others into thinking that she has "established residency" at his home. The man wants it documented that the woman has not established any kind of residency. He said the woman is not on a lease nor any type of written agreement stating that she resides there. He said he will be in touch with the post office to have her excluded from having mail sent to the address.

A man and woman at Holiday Bowl at 5530 Hixson Pike said they needed to file a warrant for forgery. They proceeded to show the officer copies of a false DNA test. The officer informed them they would need to contact their lawyer as the officer could not assist them with a false DNA test. The female provided a Tennessee identification.

A man and a woman were in a disorder about a bench in the park at 928 Market St. Both agreed to leave the area and not come in contact with each other again.

A woman on Barton Avenue called police and said someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway. She said she is not sure when it occurred due to her being in quarantine in her home. She said the damage is to the passenger side front bumper and wheel well. The woman said there are scratches and plastic falling off.

An officer spoke with three people behind Stockdale's at 5450 Highway 153 near a homeless camp. One man was identified and the officer ran him on the computer and observed multiple possible outstanding warrants. The officer then detained him in handcuffs and he gave the officer permission to search him and the officer didn't find any weapons or contraband. Info channel then told the officer that the warrants were no longer outstanding, so the officer removed the handcuffs from him and left.

An employee with Food City at 1600 E 23rd St. told police an unknown female approached her and said a man was possibly shoplifting within the store. At this time the employee approached the man and confronted him about merchandise which she observed within his jacket pockets. The employee told police that the man then removed merchandise from his jacket before leaving the store, passing all points of sale. The employee told police that prior to this man leaving the store she saw two containers of lotion valued at approximately $16 in his pockets. There is no further suspect information.

A man on Ely Road said he had witnessed his friend's car, a 2010 Mercury, get stolen from his driveway. The man said the car's owner had been admitted to the hospital the previous day, but had left her keys in her vehicle. The man said he had seen a suspicious woman walking along the road around the time of the theft, but was unsure if she was involved. The man was unable to provide any other suspect information. Police conducted a search of the area and found the stolen vehicle at Hidden Acres Apartments on Hixson Pike. It was found in the parking lot between buildings G and J. Police found the vehicle unoccupied and unlocked, but no keys were located in or around the vehicle. The vehicle was towed by Tommy's Automotive, and will be released to the owner.

A woman on East 26th Street Court asked police to come by because she was having an issue with an ex-friend who wouldn't leave her residence. Before police arrived on the scene the ex-friend had already left the home without incident. The woman couldn't give the police the name of her ex-friend because she couldn't remember it at the moment. She would only say the woman was big. She told police she just wanted her out of her home, nothing more. Police didn't locate anyone in the area fitting the description given by the woman.

A clerk at the Circle K at 3743 Cummings Hwy. told police an unidentified black male came into the store to purchase gas and cigarillos. During the transactional process the male became upset with the clerk and swiped the debit card reader off the counter with his hand. After smacking the card reader, he smashed a Tennessee Lottery ticket case to the ground causing it to crack the plastic. At this time police do not have any suspect information, but the clerk reported the suspect fled the scene in a red Honda Civic.