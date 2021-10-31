Former City Councilman Don Eaves Dies At 91

Former City Councilman Don Eaves has died at 91.

He passed away at his home in East Brainerd.

Mr. Eaves was born in Chattanooga on June 11, 1930 and was a lifelong resident and business owner. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He owned an electrical supply company for many years in the area and he served on the Chattanooga City Council for 12 years both as chairman and councilman representing East Brainerd. He was involved in many of the city’s organizations throughout his lifetime and a member of the Masons, Kiwanis, and Elks Lodge. He gave back to the community in many ways but his most favorite was playing Abraham Lincoln to the area school children and local organizations.

He was an avid reader of all genres and was known by everyone for his tall tales and funny stories about growing up with his family and nine siblings. He could always see the fun side of an incident and turn it into a story that would entertain everyone. He loved riding the river on his boat and took several week long trips down the Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ila Mae Eaves, seven brothers and sisters and granddaughter Meagan Sharp Scott.

Mr. Eaves is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ann Schmitt Eaves of Chattanooga, four daughters, Donna (Russell) Sharp of Harrison, Carol Pilkington of Hixson, Celia Kent and Beth Schoocraft of Chattanooga, grandchildren, Jennie (Steve) Moreland of Harrison, Brittany Bossert, John “Trey” Pilkington and Taylor Schoocraft of Chattanooga, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Beverly Keen and brother Tom Eaves and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Morris Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2-3 p.m. with a service immediately following.