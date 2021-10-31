 Sunday, October 31, 2021 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Former City Councilman Don Eaves Dies At 91

Sunday, October 31, 2021
Former City Councilman Don Eaves has died at 91.

He passed away at his home in East Brainerd.

Mr. Eaves was born in Chattanooga on June 11, 1930 and was a lifelong resident and business owner. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He owned an electrical supply company for many years in the area and he served on the Chattanooga City Council for 12 years both as chairman and councilman representing East Brainerd. He was involved in many of the city’s organizations throughout his lifetime and a member of the Masons, Kiwanis, and Elks Lodge. He gave back to the community in many ways but his most favorite was playing Abraham Lincoln to the area school children and local organizations.

He was an avid reader of all genres and was known by everyone for his tall tales and funny stories about growing up with his family and nine siblings. He could always see the fun side of an incident and turn it into a story that would entertain everyone. He loved riding the river on his boat and took several week long trips down the Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ila Mae Eaves, seven brothers and sisters and granddaughter Meagan Sharp Scott.

Mr. Eaves is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ann Schmitt Eaves of Chattanooga, four daughters, Donna (Russell) Sharp of Harrison, Carol Pilkington of Hixson, Celia Kent and Beth Schoocraft of Chattanooga, grandchildren, Jennie (Steve) Moreland of Harrison, Brittany Bossert, John “Trey” Pilkington and Taylor Schoocraft of Chattanooga, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Beverly Keen and brother Tom Eaves and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Morris Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2-3 p.m. with a service immediately following.

 


Chattanooga Times Newspaper Winding Down Print Delivery

The Chattanooga Times is winding down its print delivery. Many readers on Sunday, including those in East Brainerd, received an insert that said "Daily Print Delivery in this Area ends 12/31/21." The newspaper earlier said the print delivery - except for Sunday - would be gone by next June. The insert said Sunday delivery and an Ipad "is available with your digital subscription ... (click for more)

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries: (click for more)

Opinion

Missing Skip In Lookout Valley

The world lost a good soul this week. A man who had many names - his real name was Edward but all his friends called him Skip or Skipper. To the kids of Lookout Valley he was known as Santa. He was my friend and someone who I respected. Over the years I got to know the man behind the gray beard and red velvet suit. I learned he was a Vietnam veteran and a proud Marine. He always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hospital Horror Stories

The story is being told that CHI Memorial Hospital posted a list of “open positions” before purging about 100 employees who balked at taking the COVID vaccine. These employees, all good ones at their jobs, will be fired first thing tomorrow for non-compliance to a very unpopular mandate by a very unpopular president. That’s one thing … but to post the open positions, as the nonvaxxers ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Gets Defensive In 13-3 Win Over Furman

The Chattanooga Mocs averaged more than 31 points per game in winning four of their first seven football games, but they let their defense do the talking on Saturday at Finley Stadium. It was Homecoming and some 6,448 fans endured cooler weather and a light rain to watch the Mocs improve to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a hard-fought 13-3 victory over the Furman ... (click for more)

UTC Moc Hall Of Famer Joe Lee Dunn Dies At 75

Joe Lee Dunn, who is in the UTC Mocs Hall of Fame as a player and, a former coach, has died at 75. He was a Little All-American defensive back for the Mocs from 1965-67. He also served as an assistant coach on three Southern Conference Championship teams in the 1970s. In 1965, he set punt and kickoff return records. He returned 27 punts for 292 yards and 20 kickoffs for ... (click for more)


