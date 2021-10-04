Jamale Porch, 30, Arrested After Police Say He Set His Parents' House On Fire While They Were Inside

Jamale Porch, 30, was arrested after police said he set his parents’ house on fire while they were still inside the residence. He sustained burns in the process.

Porch was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated arson following the early morning fire at his family’s home in the 2400 block of Stuart Street.

At 5:43 a.m. neighbors called 911 to report that the back porch was on fire and they believed people were still inside the structure. Responding firefighters used an attack line to extinguish the fire and performed a primary search. One occupant was outside of the residence on arrival and crews assisted in removing the remaining occupant during firefighting operations.

According to the CFD’s investigators, Porch intentionally set the back of the house on fire and also suffered burns to his toes and hands. He got away, but investigators knew that they were dealing with an injured suspect when they found melted shoes and other evidence on the scene.

Neighbors also indicated that they heard someone screaming outside and then spotted flames so they called 911.

Authorities checked local hospitals for burn victims and learned that Porch had arrived at a Chattanooga emergency room seeking treatment for his wounds. He was arrested and charged.

Porch's parents were not injured in the fire and it did not cause extensive damage to their house.

Engine 4, Quint 10, Quint 6, Ladder 5, Squad 7 and Green Shift Battalion Chiefs responded.