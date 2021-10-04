Brian Bush Announces Run For City Court Judge Division I

Brian Bush, a Chattanooga native, lawyer, community advocate and former Assistant District Attorney, announced that he is running for Chattanooga City Court judge.

His campaign said, "Brian has a new vision for our city court that includes a system of rehabilitation and restoration that saves taxpayers both money and time.

"As a child, Brian attended 21st Century and David Brainerd Christian School. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Maryville College, where he met his wife Mauriel. Brian went on to earn his law degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He began his career as a legal liaison for the House of Refuge, where he advocated for alternative sentencing for our city's most vulnerable communities. From there, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for over two years until taking a position with a private firm.

"Brian wants to bring a new vision to city court that focuses on rehabilitation and restoration of our community members."