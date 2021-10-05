 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Without An Appointment Beginning Oct. 11, 2021; Gives Flu Vaccination Recommendations

Tuesday, October 5, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department will no longer require appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at the Tennessee Riverpark beginning Monday. Boosters will also be available without an appointment at the Sequoyah Health Center and Birchwood Health Center locations. To view a calendar of Health Department vaccination locations and clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and scroll to the online calendar.  
 
Booster appointments are available at the Tennessee Riverpark for the remainder of this week.
To make an appointment, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click the “Pfizer Booster Shot Appointment” tab. For those who want to make an appointment over the phone, a call center is available at 423-209-5398 (English) and 423-209-8383 (Spanish).
 
For a complete list of individuals eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click the “COVID-19 Booster Eligibility” tab.
 
“Beginning Monday, Oct. 11, our vaccination sites will have the capacity to administer both the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot and primary series doses without an appointment,” says Hamilton County Health Department Interim Health Officer Dr. Fernando Urrego. “This means that those who are eligible may come to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site, the Sequoyah Health Center or Birchwood Health Center during their business hours and receive the vaccine without an appointment, when it is convenient for them. This service is free and we do not ask for your insurance information.”
 
The CDC has not approved a booster shot for Moderna or Janssen’s J+J vaccines at this time. As this is a quickly evolving situation, the Health Department will notify residents when a booster shot for these manufacturers becomes available. 
 
Officials said, "It is time to receive your annual flu vaccination. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older and is available through most primary care providers, local pharmacies and some grocery stores."
 
Per the CDC, the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine may be administered simultaneously, provided that the individual is eligible to receive both. If you require assistance locating a flu vaccine provider or have questions, contact the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.
 
Additional Resources
 
•  Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other locations throughout Hamilton County. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location near you.
•  Test kits are currently available for ages 2+ at the Health Department Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., while supplies last. For more information, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov.
•  Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccines, locating testing or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance. 
•  For information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

Police Blotter: 10 People Leave McAlister's Deli Without Paying $456 Bill; Man Says Tenants Above Him Are Throwing T-Shirts On His Balcony

October 5, 2021

Hamilton County Tax Bills To Be Mailed Out In Next Few Days; Several Payment Options Offered


