Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths And 158 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 158 new positive cases, up from 100 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,152. The death total is at 629.

It is reported the deaths were one man and one woman; one black and one white; both age 51-60.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 166 in Hamilton County - down from 167 on Monday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 52 Hamilton County inpatients and 47 patients are in ICU - up from 41 on Monday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 59,990, which is 97 percent.

There are 1,533 active cases, down from 1,571 on Monday.