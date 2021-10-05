 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths And 158 New Cases

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 158 new positive cases, up from 100 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,152. The death total is at 629.

It is reported the deaths were one man and one woman; one black and one white; both age 51-60. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 166 in Hamilton County - down from 167 on Monday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 52 Hamilton County inpatients and 47 patients are in ICU - up from 41 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 59,990, which is 97 percent.

There are 1,533 active cases, down from 1,571 on Monday.


Just Fix The Roads - And Response

Everyone knows and can feel how terrible the condition our roads are in. They have been in bad shape for years. Didn’t Candidate Kelly campaign on the promise that he would fix Chattanooga’s roads ? He even had himself on TV fixing potholes in a campaign ad. I also remember after he was elected mayor he announced he had budgeted over $1 million for road repairs. Well, I’ve only ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stuff I Think About

After I had my haircut on Monday, I sat and pondered what I might write about that might be fruitful. I couldn’t decide but in the sprit of equality, allow me to share the finalists of my thoughts: * * * THE YMCA SKYSCRAPER – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee (Metro Nashville) has just announced its new headquarters will be a 60-story skyscraper. In what will be the largest residential ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Now Firmly In Place As Vols Quarterback Starter

Toward the end of his media session on Monday, Josh Heupel was asked who’s starting at quarterback Saturday against South Carolina. Tennessee’s first-year football coach probably would’ve dodged the question a few weeks ago, but not now. “Hendon will be the one this week, yes.” Well, of course, Hendon Hooker will be starting. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound redshirt senior has ... (click for more)

Moc Golfers Eighth At Evie Odom Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That’s come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska. Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That’s ... (click for more)


