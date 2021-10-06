Georgia Has 158 More Coronavirus Deaths And 621 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 158 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,077.
There are 621 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,234,672 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 82,092, which is an increase of 207 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,063 cases, up 3; 81 deaths; 289 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 3,573 cases, up 3; 85 deaths, up 2; 238 hospitalizations, up 3
Dade County: 1,747 cases, up 2; 15 deaths; 67 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,231 cases, up 3; 106 deaths; 343 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 18,812 cases, up 15; 297 deaths, up 2; 882 hospitalizations