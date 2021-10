No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 124 More Cases; Tennessee COVID Teats Top 10 Million

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus death on Wednesday and 124 new positive cases, down from 158 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,276. The death total is at 629.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 176 in Hamilton County - up from 166 on Tuesday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 59 Hamilton County inpatients and 48 patients are in ICU - up from 47 on Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 60,156, which is 97 percent. There are 1,491 active cases, down from 1,533 on Tuesday.

Tennessee reported 3,162 new cases on Wednesday, down from 3,181 on Tuesday, for a total of 1,244,366 coronavirus cases.



There were 42 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 15,446.



The state currently has 2,157 people hospitalized from the virus, 31 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.003 million.



There have been 1,194,343 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 96 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,390 cases, up 4; 14 deaths



Bradley County: 21,605 cases, up 47; 172 deaths



Grundy County: 2,722 cases, up 13; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,605 cases, up 17; 52 deaths

McMinn County: 10,189 cases, up 21; 120 deaths



Meigs County: 2,117 cases, up 6; 27 deaths



Polk County: 3,086 cases, up 11; 27 deaths



Rhea County: 6,782 cases, up 15; 89 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,881 cases, up 6; 30 deaths



Knox County: 75,817 cases, up 204; 865 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 118,123 cases, up 166; 1,118 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 141,408 cases, up 218; 2,147 deaths, up 5