Former Fire Inspector Arrested On Arson Charge

An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of Vonore woman, Sara Vanlandingham, 43, on an arson charge.



TBI fire investigators worked with the Madisonville Police Department in investigating a structural fire that occurred on Aug. 30 in the 200 block of Main Street in Madisonville. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified then-Fire and Codes Inspector Vanlandingham as the individual responsible for setting the fire. She is no longer employed in that position.



On Oct. 6, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ms.

Vanlandingham with one count of arson. She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.