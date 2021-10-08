Ware Gets 37-Month Federal Prison Sentence As Felon In Possession Of A Gun

Federal Judge Travis McDonough on Friday sentenced 36-year-old Lorenzo Deon Ware to 37 months in federal prison - the top of his advisory guideline range.

The judge said Ware could have faced a much stiffer sentence based on his extensive criminal record. He said one domestic violence victim had declined to testify, which aided Ware.

Prosecutor Kevin Brown said Ware had consistently gotten into new trouble while being out on probation. He said he has no regard for the law or authorities.

Noting that Ware once threw a TV through a window, Judge McDonough said, "You are a violent person. We are going to keep watching you." Ware will be on supervised release for three years after his sentence is finished.

Commenting on Ware being arrested after driving around with two other individuals - all with guns, the judge said, "You're not 12 years old. You're 36."