Georgia Has 106 More COVID Deaths, 2,254 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342.



There are 2,254 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,240,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 82,566, which is an increase of 201 from Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,105 cases, up 23; 81 deaths; 289 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,595 cases, up 7; 86 deaths, up 1; 240 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,755 cases, up 3; 16 deaths, up 1; 66 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,257 cases, up 14; 107 deaths; 342 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 18,870 cases, up 27; 299 deaths, up 2; 884 hospitalizations, up 2