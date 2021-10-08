 Friday, October 8, 2021 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Has 106 More COVID Deaths, 2,254 New Cases

Friday, October 8, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342.

There are 2,254 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,240,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 82,566, which is an increase of 201 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,105 cases, up 23; 81 deaths; 289 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,595 cases, up 7; 86 deaths, up 1; 240 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,755 cases, up 3; 16 deaths, up 1; 66 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,257 cases, up 14; 107 deaths; 342 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 18,870 cases, up 27; 299 deaths, up 2; 884 hospitalizations, up 2


October 8, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 107 New Cases

October 8, 2021

Georgia Has 106 More COVID Deaths, 2,254 New Cases

October 8, 2021

EPB, TVA And City Of Chattanooga Invest Another $1.2 Million Into Home Uplift Energy Renovation Program


he Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Friday and 107 new positive cases, down from 117 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342. There are 2,254 new cases on Friday, as that ... (click for more)

Building on the successful completion of the 400 Home Uplift energy renovation last spring, EPB, the City of Chattanooga and TVA are announcing the investment of another $1.2 million into the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 107 New Cases

he Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Friday and 107 new positive cases, down from 117 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,500. The death total is at 631. It is reported the death was a white female, age 61-70. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 157 in Hamilton County - down from 164 on Thursday. ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 106 More COVID Deaths, 2,254 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342. There are 2,254 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,240,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 82,566, which is an increase of 201 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Council Shows Wisdom In Putting Confidence In City Judge Sherry Paty

During my 34-year legal career, I have had the privilege to practice and to appear before Chattanooga City Council and before Chattanooga City Court Judge Sherry Paty, who has served on the bench for 17 years. Over the years, I have watched our City Council consistently demonstrate both strong leadership and a sincere focus on doing what is best for our city. Accordingly, I trust ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Should’ve Been 20

Back in the 1930s…and remember this was with the Great Depression and the not so far away rumble of war drums being heard…a group of five prominent Chattanooga business leaders and the County Mayor showed up at my grandfather’s office door unannounced one day to deliver a terse message. “We are fixing to lose Erlanger Hospital. It’s a wreck. And we ain’t leaving this office until ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Football Preview: SEC Home Opener With South Carolina

After two road games to open conference play, Tennessee is back on Rocky Top this Saturday for its SEC home opener against South Carolina. The Vols will look to keep things rolling after an all-around impressive performance in last Saturday's blowout victory at Missouri. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (PxP), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst) ... (click for more)

Mocs Football At VMI: Five Things to Know

1) Basics Kickoff: 1;30 p.m. TV: ESPN+ – Wade Branner (PxP) & Chip Tarkenton (Analysis). Access broadcast link on the GoMocs.com football schedule page. Radio: WFLI 97.7 FM/1070 AM: Jim Reynolds (PxP), Todd Agne (Analysis) & Will Poindexter (Sideline). The game is also available via Varsity Network App or you can listen on GoMocs.com. You can also access the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors