Teen Charged In Murder On 7th Avenue Said He Returned To Killing Scene To Look For Dropped Cellphone

A teen charged in the murder last Monday of Alfred Pitmon Sr. on 7th Avenue told police he returned to the scene to look for a lost cellphone and found the victim dead. Marvin Menifee Jr., 19, denied he was the person who shot the victim.

Police answered a shooting call and found the deceased victim at the residence. Police said witnesses saw Menifee at the back of the residence with five other males in dark clothing.

Police said they recovered the missing cellphone in the back yard, along with video footage of Menifee and four other males walking toward the residence prior to Mr.

Pitmon being killed.

On Friday, police located Menifee and took him to the Police Service Center for an interview. Police said Menifee told them he was at the residence with four other males and wished to get marijuana. He told police Mr. Pitmon gave him the marijuana.

He told police he knew the other persons were planning on robbing the victim, and that he heard four gunshots and knew Mr. Pitmon had been shot.

He told police he fled the residence with the other four males and that they met back up in the East Lake Courts. He said he returned to the residence with two of the other males to retrieve a phone one of them had dropped.

He told police he did not find the dropped phone, but did see the deceased victim. Menifee was arrested and booked shortly after the interview took place.

Menifee is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.