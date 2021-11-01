Woman, 27, Shot On Clio Avenue On Monday; Torri Kelley, 25, Is Arrested

A woman, 27, was shot on Monday on Clio Avenue, and Torri Kelley, 25, was later arrested.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3800 block of Clio Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators with the Special Victims and Crime Scene Units responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene.

It was stated to investigators that the victim and suspect know each other and were involved in a disorder prior to the victim being shot.

The suspect, Ms. Kelley, was later located by Chattanooga Police, taken into custody, and charged with aggravated assault.