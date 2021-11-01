City, County Working Together On $125 Million Project To Add 3 Large Sewage Holding Tanks

The city and county are working together on dealing with periodic sewage overflows by making plans to build three huge sewage holding tanks in a $125 million project.

Mike Marino of Jacobs Engineering said, "The EPA wants sewage to stay in pipes in the ground. These are designed to keep it in the ground at least through 2045."

The locations for the big tanks will be Pineville Road, West Chickamauga Creek at 1-75, and South Lee Highway.

The tanks are to hold up to a total 47 million gallons of waste.

They are designed to hold excess water in times of heavy rain and release it later after the rains pass.

Officials hope to begin construction on the tanks in late 2022.

The city earlier began building three 10-million-gallon tanks at Hamm Road on Moccasin Bend. They are nearing completion. Those tanks are just under 55 feet tall.

Mr. Marino told members of the city Industrial Development Board that 49 percent of the financing for the project has already been lined up. The city has been seeking help from EPA, the state Revolving Fund, federal stimulus funds and other sources.

Bill Payne, city engineer, said it is planned to issue general obligation bonds through the city IDB on the remainder of the money needed. Those bonds will be backed by funds in the city sewer fund.

He also said it is planned to use a Design-Build method to speed up the construction.

Mr. Payne said the city will be responsible for 60 percent of the cost and the county 40 percent. The financing will be handled through the city.

Mr. Marino said it is an economic development project because if the periodic sewage overflows continue the EPA could place a moratorium on new sewer tie ins.

The city has 1,260 miles of sewage pipe and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority has 500 miles. All those pipes are interconnected, it was stated.