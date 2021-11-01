PHOTOS: Silverdale Baptist Academy Unveils New Silverdale Center

While being able to shoot the ball from deep is what fans love to see, most winning teams have some sort of a great inside presence on both ends of the floor. Chattanooga State’s Lady Tigers 2021-22 team may be slightly unproven on the perimeter, but they bring back a stable of forwards who should more than make up for that with tough play inside the arc. “Right now I’m seeing ... (click for more)

I have never gone to a Super Bowl and have never had the opportunity to attend a Final Four. The Kentucky Derby, Daytona 500 and Masters golf in Augusta are other items still on my bucket list. But I got to check a big one off on Sunday night as my son Michael and I had the chance to go to Atlanta for Game Five of the 2021 World Series between the Braves and the Houston Astros. ... (click for more)