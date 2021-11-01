 Monday, November 1, 2021 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 57 New Cases

Monday, November 1, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 57 new positive cases, up from 40 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,136. The death total is at 652.

It is reported the death was a male, race not determined, age 61-70. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 67 in Hamilton County - down from 80 on Friday. Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 14 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU - down from 22 on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 62,748, which is 98 percent. There are 736 active cases, down from 816 on Friday.

 


