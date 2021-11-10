Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet,

with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, causing $1,000 in damage to his lawn and driveway. The man wanted a property damage report. Police spoke to the driver of the semi, who said that he did not see the sign, and that he got stuck turning around. Yates Towing was on scene to pull him out.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager of Sweet Basil, 5845 Brainerd Road, who said there was a

homeless person who has been sleeping behind the building for the past three days and that she wished for him to leave. Police spoke with the homeless man, who had been asleep at the time, and identified him. Once he woke up, the man said he had no problem leaving and would not be

back.

* * *

A disorder prevention was requested at a residence on East Brainerd Road. A woman showed police a court order saying she could get her belongings from the residence. Police spoke to a man at the residence and he allowed the woman to get all of her items from the address and for her to drop off all of his items that were in a storage unit, without any issues.

* * *

A woman called police from WoodSpring Suites, 7710 Lee Hwy., and said she was in a disorder with a man. Police knocked on the door and spoke with the man, who said they had been in a verbal argument and the woman had since left the room. He said that he was just wanting her to leave his room. Police attempted to make contact with the woman, but were not able to do so.

* * *

A homeless man was reportedly yelling at customers behind the Walgreens, 5478 Hwy. 153. Police spoke with the man, who said he was worked up because his father had recently died and a man had yelled at him, so he started yelling back. After talking for a little while, the man had calmed down and said he was going to leave the property. He gathered up some of his belongings into his buggy and left.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Elder's Ace Hardware, 8164 E Brainerd Road. An employee told police that a couple had stolen from the Ace Hardware approximately four times before this incident on different dates. The employee said that on that day the two entered the store at approximately 4:40 p.m. and split up. The woman went out back near the gardening section and waited for the man to bring out two Craftsman wrench and socket sets over the fence. The employee he was able to stop the two and retrieve the items before they were taken past the point of sale. Police observed the camera footage and witnessed the actions told by the employee. Police also saw the two leave the scene in a gold Lincoln Continental before police arrived.

* * *

While on a park and walk in the area of College Hill Courts on Cypress Street, police located a gold Buick displaying TN dealer tag, which didn't come back to any vehicle. This vehicle has been associated with two men with police records at the address. Police spoke with an investigator with CHA concerning this vehicle and CHA has verified this vehicle hasn't moved since one of the men's arrests for felony state warrants and original charges. Due to this, CHA has deemed this vehicle abandoned. Police worked with CHA to sticker the vehicle with a 24-hour tow notice. If the vehicle hasn't been moved within 24 hours, it will be towed and the two men can be fined.

* * *



Police observed a blue Malibu driving south through the 2500 block of 4th Avenue with an expired license plate (TN tag). Upon stopping the vehicle in the main entrance to East Lake Courts, police

spoke with the driver, who said that the vehicle was her mother's and she thought that her mother

had kept the registration up to date. The woman and her passenger both provided valid ID and phone numbers, and confirmed their addresses. Neither person had any warrants or other issues, so they were both released with a verbal warning for the registration violation.

* * *

Police responded to a fire at a residence on Hemingway Drive. The home located next door had siding damage from the nearby fire. Police notified the owner and left a complaint card with him so that he can file the damage with his insurance company.

* * *

A woman on Jarnigan Road told police that sometime over the past couple of days, someone entered her unlocked 2021 Honda HVR, rifled through it and stole her Springfield Armory 40 caliber handgun. The gun was entered into NCIC.



* * *

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police that a man stole her phone. She said the man had come to her home around 8 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom. She said she allowed him in to use the bathroom. She said after he used the bathroom and her back was turned, he grabbed her phone from the TV stand and ran out the front door. She said she told him to give the phone back, but he refused. She said she called him that morning and requested her phone. He refused and stopped answering her phone calls. She asked police to try and locate him to retrieve the phone. Police checked a residence on Ivy Street and the surrounding area for him, but did not locate him.

* * *

The manager of the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., told police that a white male enters her store almost every day and steals two cans of beer. She said that he leaves by the time she realizes it, and he has stolen approximately $200 worth of beer in total. She believes that the man resides in the mobile home park across the street. Police attempted to locate the man, but were unsuccessful.



* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police that she came out to find her vehicle's rear windshield

shattered. After inspecting the windshield, police located a bolt along the weather stripping for the trunk of the vehicle. The bolt appeared to have fallen from the roof and struck the bottom rear of the windshield, causing the glass to shatter. An employee of the construction company, Tri State Roofing, arrived on site and was working on getting a replacement windshield for the vehicle. This

is an accidental property damage that is going to be handled between the two of them.

* * *

While on patrol at West 25th Street and Carr Street, police observed a black spray-painted sedan parked on the side of the roadway. The vehicle displayed a TN tag that returned to a yellow Pontiac. Police could see some yellow paint underneath the black spray paint. The vehicle also had very dark tinted windows. The vehicle was unoccupied. Police documented the vehicle for suspicious circumstances.

* * *

Police responded to a residential burglar alarm at a residence on Berkley Circle. Police checked the perimeter of the house and found the back door open, with no signs of forced entry. An officer made entry into the residence and cleared all rooms. In addition to the back door, police also found the sliding glass door to the back deck unsecured. This door did not readily lock. Police found the other exterior doors secure. It did not appear as if anyone had entered the residence or taken anything. The homeowner was not at home, but they did remotely shut off the alarm and attempt to cancel police response. Police secured the back door upon leaving the residence.

* * *

A person was reported sleeping on the porch of Thompkin Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 812 Palmetto St. Police spoke with a person who is responsible for the property and he said he did not give anyone permission to sleep on the porch of the church and does not want anyone there.

* * *



A woman told police she lost her debit card around Le Nails, 5308 Brainerd Road, and it was used at an Attitude Shop. She said the charge was for $103 and she did not authorize that purchase. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman on Arlena Circle told police hat she cleaned her house and her daughter's kids trashed her house after she cleaned it. She said they then got into an argument, then police arrived. Both women agreed to stay separated for the night and police left the scene.

* * *

A woman told police she had lost her debit card at some point before midnight at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. She said she had already contacted her bank and canceled the card.

* * *

Police spoke with the janitor of a business at 7011 Shallowford Road, who said he has had multiple people sleeping in the elevator and around the business. Police noticed multiple people walking away from the area and three people who were still sleeping on the property. Police woke up the two men and one woman, and asked them to leave. Police told the janitor that they could not be trespassed unless someone was willing to go to court. The janitor said he was not going to go to court and just wanted them off the property so he could do his job.