Coty Wamp's Campaign For District Attorney Raises More Than $113,000 From First Fundraiser

Coty Wamp
Coty Wamp

Republican candidate for District Attorney Coty Wamp announced today that at her first campaign event on Thursday, she collected more than $113,000.  Ms. Wamp’s event, hosted at the home of Holli Counts and businessman Joe Grendys, brought more than 100 donors together "in support of her efforts to attack the growing violent crime problem in Hamilton County as our next District Attorney General in the 11th Judicial District of Tennessee."

 

The campaign expects to collect additional donations in the coming weeks that will push this total past $125,000, which she said "will set a new standard of support for a District Attorney candidate in this county."

 

“Since announcing my candidacy I have learned that our County is ready for a change.” said Ms.

Wamp.  “With violent crime rising at unsustainable rates, our community has finally had enough. Deterring violent criminals must be our first priority - and it will be mine if I am elected next August.”

 

She said, “My fundraising success thus far is indicative of how my vision has been received. It’s simple, let’s work together to combat violent crime, consistently support our law enforcement officers, and create a more efficient criminal justice system. This campaign has more money to raise and a whole lot more to do, but I am proud to see the momentum is ours. 

 

“I am so grateful for all of the support. As a first time candidate, it’s humbling each time I receive an encouraging phone call or a check in the mail. Both are equally valuable. Thanks to everyone who has already joined the Wamp camp -  let’s keep growing.” 


The campaign plans to announce additional fundraising events across Hamilton County in the near future.


Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, causing $1,000 in damage to his lawn and driveway. The man wanted a property damage report. Police spoke to the driver of the semi, who said that he did not see the sign, and that he got stuck ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Woman Dies In Duplex Fire On Wednesday Morning

A woman died in a duplex fire in Soddy Daisy on Wednesday morning. The woman's body was found just inside the front door. Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to revive her. The fire was on Swafford Road shortly before 6 a.m. The occupied portion of the duplex was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. (click for more)

Opinion

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A NJ ‘Nobody’ Wins

The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


