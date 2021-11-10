Coty Wamp’s Campaign For District Attorney Raises More Than $113,000 From First Fundraiser

Republican candidate for District Attorney Coty Wamp announced today that at her first campaign event on Thursday, she collected more than $113,000. Ms. Wamp’s event, hosted at the home of Holli Counts and businessman Joe Grendys, brought more than 100 donors together "in support of her efforts to attack the growing violent crime problem in Hamilton County as our next District Attorney General in the 11th Judicial District of Tennessee."

The campaign expects to collect additional donations in the coming weeks that will push this total past $125,000, which she said "will set a new standard of support for a District Attorney candidate in this county."

“Since announcing my candidacy I have learned that our County is ready for a change.” said Ms. Wamp. “With violent crime rising at unsustainable rates, our community has finally had enough. Deterring violent criminals must be our first priority - and it will be mine if I am elected next August.”

She said, “My fundraising success thus far is indicative of how my vision has been received. It’s simple, let’s work together to combat violent crime, consistently support our law enforcement officers, and create a more efficient criminal justice system. This campaign has more money to raise and a whole lot more to do, but I am proud to see the momentum is ours.

“I am so grateful for all of the support. As a first time candidate, it’s humbling each time I receive an encouraging phone call or a check in the mail. Both are equally valuable. Thanks to everyone who has already joined the Wamp camp - let’s keep growing.”



The campaign plans to announce additional fundraising events across Hamilton County in the near future.



