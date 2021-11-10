Boyd Buchanan Student Dies In Traffic Accident On Wednesday Morning

A Boyd Buchanan School student, from Dunlap, died in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 111, which was closed down following the accident.

The student rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck.

Jill Hartness, headmaster, said in a message to parents, "We are heart-broken to share with you that Grace Mitchell, a junior at BBS, passed away suddenly this morning in a car accident.

"At this time we would like to give our students time to process and grieve this immense loss. Grace was loved by her classmates, and she share great memories with many at BBS and beyond."

There were school counselors on hand at the school and the upper school dismissed early. The Upper School will be canceled on Thursday, along with the Upper School Grandparents Day.