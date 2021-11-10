 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Boyd Buchanan Student Dies In Traffic Accident On Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

A Boyd Buchanan School student, from Dunlap, died in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 111, which was closed down following the accident.

The student rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck.

Jill Hartness, headmaster, said in a message to parents, "We are heart-broken to share with you that Grace Mitchell, a junior at BBS, passed away suddenly this morning in a car accident.

"At this time we would like to give our students time to process and grieve this immense loss. Grace was loved by her classmates, and she share great memories with many at BBS and beyond."

There were school counselors on hand at the school and the upper school dismissed early. The Upper School will be canceled on Thursday, along with the Upper School Grandparents Day.


November 10, 2021

Armed Robber Sentenced For Attacking Customers And Stealing Opioids From Multiple Pharmacies

November 10, 2021

Georgia Has 67 More Coronavirus Deaths And 683 New Cases

November 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed


Anthony Lavell Williams, Jr. has been sentenced for perpetrating a string of armed robberies in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb, and Hall Counties during which Williams assaulted pharmacy customers ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 67 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,255. There are 683 new cases on Wednesday, as that ... (click for more)

A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Armed Robber Sentenced For Attacking Customers And Stealing Opioids From Multiple Pharmacies

Anthony Lavell Williams, Jr. has been sentenced for perpetrating a string of armed robberies in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb, and Hall Counties during which Williams assaulted pharmacy customers and forced employees to surrender cash and tens of thousands of opioids and amphetamines to him. “Driven by greed, Anthony Williams terrorized our community and sought to profit ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 67 More Coronavirus Deaths And 683 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 67 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,255. There are 683 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,271,271 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 87,599, which is an increase of 134 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A NJ ‘Nobody’ Wins

The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors