Developers Of The Bend At Former Alstom Site Seek Permission For Sleek New 160-Foot Office Building By The River

Developers of The Bend at the former Alstom site are asking a city board for permission to construct a sleek new office building near the riverfront. Developer Jimmy White is seeking permission for 11 stories and 160 feet in height. The current limit is 12 stories and 150 feet in height.

Developers said floor to floor heights in the planned office building are higher than those contemplated in the current rules.

The case goes before the Form Based Code panel on Friday afternoon.

The location is 1029 W. 19th St. near Main Street.

Renderings show a nearby "parklet" with amenity space.

More amenity space is atop the planned sleek new office building. A large parking facility will go nearby.

The Planning Commission recently recommended approval for clusters of tall buildings near the riverfront at The Bend. That case next goes to the City Council.

It won't be the tallest building in Chattanooga, however.

Republic Centre rises 300 feet, while the SunTrust Bank Building is at 280 feet.