Developers Of The Bend At Former Alstom Site Seek Permission For Sleek New 160-Foot Office Building By The River

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Developers of The Bend at the former Alstom site are asking a city board for permission to construct a sleek new office building near the riverfront. Developer Jimmy White is seeking permission for 11 stories and 160 feet in height. The current limit is 12 stories and 150 feet in height.

Developers said floor to floor heights in the planned office building are higher than those contemplated in the current rules.

The case goes before the Form Based Code panel on Friday afternoon.

The location is 1029 W. 19th St. near Main Street.

Renderings show a nearby "parklet" with amenity space.

More amenity space is atop the planned sleek new office building. A large parking facility will go nearby.

The Planning Commission recently recommended approval for clusters of tall buildings near the riverfront at The Bend. That case next goes to the City Council. 

It won't be the tallest building in Chattanooga, however. 

Republic Centre rises 300 feet, while the SunTrust Bank Building is at 280 feet.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Last Friday On Highway 58

Grand Jury True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous ...

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday night on Highway ...

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312396 2 GADDIS, WARREN A DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 11/10/2021 312397 1 GARLAND, GEORGE WILLIAM DRIVING UNDER ...



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE 717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ...

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday night on Highway 58. The evidence collected on scene and from video has narrowed the search of the suspect vehicle. The public should be on the lookout for a dark grey Lexus LX 570 SUV in the year ...

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about "her Marine," her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ...

Roy Exum: A Season Of Thanks

We're there; two weeks from today is Thanksgiving and in recent days I have tried to include gratitude and giving thanks into my morning readings. My favorite Christian author is Max Lucado. He is a pastor, speaker, and best-selling author who, in his own words, "writes books for people who don't read books." He serves the people of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, and his ...

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga's Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn't point to that difference in field goals ...

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ...


