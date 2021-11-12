Police Blotter: Man Runs Through Traffic Carrying A Firearm; $1,500 Pit Bull Is Stolen

An armed person (non-threatening) was reported in the area of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a white pullover jacket and white pants. The caller said that the man ran through traffic while carrying a firearm and continued running in an unknown direction on Gunbarrel Road. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description given.

A guest at the La Quinta, 311 Browns Ferry Road, told police that his Penske truck had the catalytic converter stolen between 1-2:30 a.m. No suspect information was available. Police requested La Qunita to provide security footage once the manager is on site.



An anonymous caller on Martin Street reported a vehicle across the street from their residence in a lot of an abandoned home. Police located the vehicle, a white 2002 GMC Yukon with TN license plate. The vehicle was run through NCIC, which came back negative stolen and belonging to a woman who lives on Juandale Trail. Police spoke with the woman, who said that she was aware that her vehicle was at the location on Martin Street and that she parks the vehicle there from time to time because no one lives at the property.

A man was driving through the area of Wilcox Boulevard and North Holtzclaw Avenue when he noticed a black handgun lying in the middle of the road. The man stopped and retrieved the handgun from the street and called police to report he found a firearm. Police responded to the scene and took possession of the gun. A search of the serial number through NCIC did not reveal any stolen hits on the handgun (a Walther, P22, .22, WA305612, with one loaded magazine). Police then placed the handgun into CPD Property.



Officers were dispatched to an obstruction in the roadway at Peterson Drive and Shallowford Road. Police located multiple rounds of .40 live ammunition (heavily damaged from vehicles driving on it) lying in the roadway. Police collected all ammunition, collector coins and a medal found on scene to turn into CPD property. No owner information is known.

A caller reported a person passed out on the side of Mountain Creek Road. Police found a man conked out in a bush. Police asked him where he was coming from and he said that he was downtown drinking. Then he said that he was from Mississippi and he was walking home to his ex-wife's house, where he was staying. Police transported the man to North Valley Drive to his ex-wife's house. His ex-wife, who was sober, said that she would take care of him.

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a man came into the store, paid for a Coca-Cola and took approximately $70 worth of baseball cards past the point of sale, without rendering payment. The employee showed video footage of the man's actions and said that he had been in the store multiple times, however the loss prevention department has not been able to properly identify him. Photos were given to police for evidence.

A caller reported someone waving a gun around at Aldi, 5706 Lee Hwy. Police saw two people outside of Aldi, one of whom matched the description given through dispatch. When police attempted to make contact, the two ran. Police were able to detain and identify both men. One semi-auto pistol was found on one man and one semi-auto pistol was found on the other man. Both firearms were taken to CPD Property for safekeeping. Both men were informed that they could retrieve their firearms from CPD Property. Given a lack of witnesses to the allegation of their waving the firearms around, police did not charge either man with anything. Both men were released and left the scene without incident.

A caller told police there was a black bag close to the intersection of West 6th Street and Broad Street. The caller wanted police to check it out. Police located the black bag, which contained clothing. It appeared to be a homeless person's property. No one was around the bag. It was taken to the Property Division.



A woman on Battery Place called police on Saturday and said her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. She said the last time she drove her vehicle was Tuesday and it was fine then. No suspect information is known.

A woman told police she had walked to CADAS Rehab, 207 Spears Ave., to get her medication. She said her ex-boyfriend had followed her to the location and she was scared to walk back to her home. Police transported her to her residence on Poplar Street.

A man at a business on Calhoun Avenue told police that overnight someone cut through the back fence to gain access to a company-owned 2013 Ford E250 van. He said the exhaust was cut and the catalytic converter stolen. He said they have security cameras, but he has not checked the tape yet. He does not know if the camera was at an angle to show anything. He said if it was, he will call back for an officer to view the video. He did not know the cost to repair the vehicle.

A man at 5929 Hwy. 153 told police that one of the welding machines that belongs to Exel LLC had been stolen over the weekend. He said that prior to the weekend he had secured the welding machine to a column of the building and that the chain and lock had been cut with bolt cutters. He showed police where a security camera is installed near the construction site, but he is not sure who owns the camera. He said he is attempting to obtain information on who the owner of the camera is to provide for police. The man said he did not have any witness or suspect information. Police searched the area and did not find any evidence to process.

A woman on Arbor Creek Way told police she got a notification on her phone from Life Lock last Sunday notifying her that someone had taken out a credit card in her name at Bank of America for Alaska Airlines. She is not sure who did this, but she said other neighbors on her street have had the same thing happen to them. She said there were no charges on the card yet and she has had it cancelled.

A woman on Jenkins Road told police that someone got into her vehicle sometime that evening. She said there were no signs of forced entry, due to her leaving her vehicle unlocked. She said her wallet was stolen and she will be monitoring her bank accounts for any suspicious transactions.

An employee of Browns Ferry Food Mart, 541 Browns Ferry Road, showed police video where a white male looked over the rear fence of the business in an apparent effort to locate his son, who is seen hiding in the video. The employee said that he fixed the fence at no cost.

A man on North Chamberlain Avenue told police that around 9:38 a.m. someone took his pit bull from his property. He said he had chained his pit bull to the fence so the dog could go to the bathroom. During that time is when the person took the dog, which is valued at $1,500. The man provided a photo of the stolen dog. There are no leads on the case. Police provided the man with a complaint card in the event his dog is located.