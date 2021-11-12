Funeral Is Saturday For Boyd Buchanan Student Who Died In Traffic Accident

The funeral service will be Saturday for 17-year-old Grace Eleanor Mitchell of Dunlap, who died in a traffic accident on Thursday morning.

She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and a junior at Boyd Buchanan School, where she was on the Lady Bucs volleyball team and played select volleyball for Scenic City Volleyball.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gary and Peggy Mitchell.



Grace is survived by her parents, Dusty and Jennifer Mitchell; her siblings, Meredith (Peyton) Robbins, of Raleigh, NC, Austin Mitchell, Brody Mitchell and Cain Mitchell, all of Dunlap. She is also survived by her grandparents, Tommy and Martha Austin of Dunlap, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, with Bro. Matthew Lee and Bro. Jared Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill cemetery.

Family will receive friends Friday from 2-8 p.m. at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center and Saturday from noon until funeral time at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

Thomas Austin, Taylor Frost, William Martin, Cooper Jones, Brook Potteiger, Heath Frizzell, Shawn Edgmon and Austin Mitchell will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Scenic City and Boyd Buchanan Volleyball players.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Building Fund, Boyd Buchanan School in memory of Grace Mitchell or Sequatchie County Softball Boosters.



Arrangements are by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.