Weston Wamp Asks Series Of Debates In County Mayor Race After Matt Hullander Gets In

Weston Wamp is asking for a series of debates in the county mayor's race.

He said after Matt Hullander announced he will run for the post, "Shelby and I welcome Matt and Jenny to the campaign to be the next Hamilton County Mayor. For the first time in 28 years, the county we both love has the opportunity to have a spirited, respectful debate about the future of Hamilton County.

"I look forward to sharing my distinctly different vision as a public school parent, one of the leaders of Tennessee’s technical college system and a longtime advocate for conservative policy in government.

"A series of discussions and debates across the county about the role of the county mayor is what the citizens want and deserve. I’m ready and trust Matt is, also."

