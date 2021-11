Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, SHARDAI MARIE

1709 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

300 B DUNLAP AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE

426 EAST 16TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BRENNER, COURTNEY T215 WOODLAWN DR APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES2951 CLIFTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374071356Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREASSAULT---DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON123 DOWER RD APT 614 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DYKES, SPENCER EDWIN4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 1405 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING---EDWARDS, JARRETT L9841 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE935 UP THE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GOULET, KRISTINA DIANNE918 SHERRY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HERRERA, DEANA M503 ELY ROAD APT D HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI---IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON107 BENHAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE IMPRISONMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000.00)THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000.00)THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000.00)BURGLARY---JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW2007 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---JORDAN, DUSTIN FLOYD185 BARNARD CIR APT 2 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LOCKLIN, KIMBERLY INEZ1110 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063201Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION---MENDEZ-MELCHAR, ALEXANDER2901 26TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, CHARLES IZ4607 WOODMORE CIRCLE BRANIERD, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NEELY, RONALD EDGAR8930 58 HIGHWAY HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NOPPER, JESSICA LYNN1806 OAKS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRICE, BARBARA CYERRA5700 ROPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---REED, KYRA9601 SANDRA GALE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROUNSAVILLE, ARTHUR EUGENE2505 MARKET ST APT 328 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityASSAULT---SHELTON, KOUREY JERMAINE7802 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 373432205Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMS, BRIAN DEWAYNE11950 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SKILES, BRANDON LEE3605 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SMITH, CLAY ALLEN1164 HUGH ALLISON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---SMITH, SAMUEL E9600 BABEE ROAD SODDY DAISY,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE270 RIDGEWAY CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 10,000)POSSESSION OFSCHEDULE IV FOR FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TODD, JAMES TYLER26 SUNFLOWER LN ROCKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TOMAS, JOSUE MIGUEL4130 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD1832 OLD RINGGOLD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALTERS, JAMES M1621 GUNSTON HALL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSOLICITATION OF A MINOR---WILLIAMS, MARIAM B19 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113808Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WRIGHT, ASHLEY MORGAN285 HALL CEMETERY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE973 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA