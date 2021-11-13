EPB Ready To Help Customers "Cut The Cord"

EPB is ready to help its customers “cut the cord.”

EPB President and CEO David Wade said the cost that EPB is charged for video continues to increase.

He said, "We will keep offering the best video products we can as the costs rise. But in an effort to save money for its customers, EPB will help them find the best solution for watching TV, and that is by subscribing to streaming services, not cable, he said.

Streaming requires having a reliable Internet service. A search of “Explore Streaming Options,” on the EPB website will help customers choose what they actually want and will help them build a bundle of streaming services that are catered to their preferences.

Mr. Wade said this will help customers make the best choices and at the best rate.

Providing Internet service has been a boon for EPB's bottom line, while the TV service has not since EPB has to deal with continuing escalating costs to pay for content.